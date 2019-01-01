January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Hudson-Odoi chooses Bayern over Chelsea

Man City prepare bid for Rudy
Manchester City are set to make a shock loan offer for Schalke's Sebastian Rudy, claims the Sun.
Pep Guardiola, who saw the midfielder in action in the Bundesliga during his time in charge at Bayern Munich, sees Rudy as perfect cover for Fernandinho in the engine room.
West Ham to continue talks over Maxi Gomez
West Ham United are set to continue negotiations with Celta this week over striker Maxi Gomez, according to the Daily Mail.
Gomez, 22, is seen as the perfect replacement for Marko Arnautovic, who was left out of the Hammers squad this weekend amid rumours he will be leaving the club.
But the Uruguayan will not be allowed to leave unless West Ham get close to his buyout clause of £44 million ($56m).
Hudson-Odoi to reject £85,000 a week Chelsea deal to move to Bayern
Teenager sees Bundesliga as best chance of regular football
Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi is poised to reject a huge pay rise from his club in favour of a move to Bayern Munich, claims the Daily Mail.
The 18 year old is prioritising his opportunity for regular first-team football over a new £85,000 a week deal, and believes that the Bundesliga will aid his development more than a fringe role at Stamford Bridge.
Barca target De Jong to decide future this week
Ajax star Frenkie de Jong has set Wednesday as the deadline for the decision over his footballing future, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The midfielder is sought after by Barcelona, PSG and Manchester City for a transfer that would go through at the end of the current season.
And after receiving visits from delegations representing both Barca and PSG in recent days, he is ready to make a final call this week.
Mbappe leaves door open for Madrid switch
Kylian Mbappe has admitted he could one day move to Real Madrid.
In comments reported by AS, the PSG wonderkid said after his hat-trick against Guingamp: "I'm fine here, but in football - and the future, you never know".
Bernardo a transfer target for Real Madrid
Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has emerged as a top transfer target for Real Madrid, claims the Mirror.
The midfielder has become a key part of Pep Guardiola's City plans and is seen as a long term successor to David Silva as playmaker.
But his talents have also caught the eye at the Bernabeu, with the Portugal part of a list of transfer targets for the summer window.