Jamshedpur 1-2 NorthEast United - Ashutosh Mehta, Deshorn Brown score as Highlanders end winless run

Jamshedpur 1-2 NorthEast United

After seven games without a win, have finally managed to get three points as a result of a solid display against a lacklustre Jamshedpur.

Ashutosh Mehta opened the scoring with a stupendous header in the first half. Jamshedpur failed to respond to the opening goal and allowed debutant Deshorn Brown, who signed for NorthEast from Bengaluru, to double the lead after the break. Peter Hartley headed home a late goal but his first goal in the ISL wasn't enough for Owen Coyle's team.