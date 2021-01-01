Jamshedpur 1-2 NorthEast United - Ashutosh Mehta, Deshorn Brown score as Highlanders end winless run

FULL-TIME
Jamshedpur 1-2 NorthEast United
After seven games without a win, NorthEast United have finally managed to get three points as a result of a solid display against a lacklustre Jamshedpur.
Ashutosh Mehta opened the scoring with a stupendous header in the first half. Jamshedpur failed to respond to the opening goal and allowed debutant Deshorn Brown, who signed for NorthEast from Bengaluru, to double the lead after the break. Peter Hartley headed home a late goal but his first goal in the ISL wasn't enough for Owen Coyle's team.
89 - HARTLEY HEADS HOME!
Jamshedpur 1-2 NorthEast UnitedHartley meets a corner-kick delivery from the left at the far post with a powerful header that strikes his own arm before ricocheting into the net. Six added minutes and potential for late drama.
83 - Just not happening for Jamshedpur
72 - Valskis on target
70 - Jamshedpur continue to struggle
61 - BROWN SCORES ON HIS DEBUT!
Jamshedpur 0-2 NorthEast UnitedHalf-time sub Brown, playing his first game for NorthEast, has doubled his team's lead. Gallego plays him in behind and into plenty of space with a good through-ball and the striker cooly slots the ball past a hapless Rehenesh. Isaac lost the ball near the halfway line to allow Gallego to pick out his pass.
58 - Brown on target
56 - Chance for Jamshedpur!
49 - Back-to-back chances!
SECOND-HALF
Jamshedpur 0-1 NorthEast UnitedTHREE half-time changes made by Owen Coyle. Isaac, Mobashir and William have replaced Aniket, Amarjit and Jackichand Singh.
HALF-TIME
Jamshedpur 0-1 NorthEast UnitedNorthEast United in control of the game and take a one-goal lead into the break. Jamshedpur have not made an impact after conceding the first goal and need a response from the players after the break.
43 - Jamshpedpur look lost
36 - MEHTA HEADS IN THE OPENER!
Jamshedpur 0-1 NorthEast UnitedGallego delivers a corner from the left to the near post where Ashutosh Mehta rises highest to head an excellent effort into the net!
32 - Machado!Suhair pings a ball into the box from the right and Machado pulls off a spectacular scissor kick. The excellent Rehenesh dives to his right to tip the ball away!
30 - Valskis, the closest!
25 - Even contest
21 - Strong hands from Rehenesh
19 - Amarjit with a rugby tack;e
17 - Not end-to-end
9 - Stunning save!
7 - What a chance for NorthEast!
3 - Messy start
KICK-OFF!
Jamshedpur vs NorthEast UnitedCan NorthEast United end their winless run under interim coach Khalid Jamil?
Where are the Indian scorers?
Valskis leads Jamshedpur
Team News
Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United
