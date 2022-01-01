30' GOAL!
2022-02-17T14:30:05.198Z
A long throw-in finds Boris Singh on the right flank who controls the ball well and feeds Chima with a through ball inside the box. The Nigerian forward squares the ball in the middle and Ritwick Das taps the ball into the net. 2-0 to Jamshedpur.
9' GOAL!
2022-02-17T14:09:07.477Z
Jamshedpur take the lead via Greg Stewart's strike. Boris Singh and Jitendra combines well inside the Mumbai box and finds Ritwick Das who flicks the ball with the back of his foot towards Stewart who finds the back of the net.
KICK-OFF
2022-02-17T14:00:47.000Z
We are underway!
Matchday Live
2022-02-17T13:56:45.007Z
Hello and welcome to the LIVE match centre of today's ISL clash between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City.