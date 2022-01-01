Live Blog

Jamshedpur FC 2-0 Mumbai City FC - Ritwik Das doubles the lead

The Men of Steel double their lead...

30' GOAL!

2022-02-17T14:30:05.198Z

A long throw-in finds Boris Singh on the right flank who controls the ball well and feeds Chima with a through ball inside the box. The Nigerian forward squares the ball in the middle and Ritwick Das taps the ball into the net. 2-0 to Jamshedpur.

9' GOAL!

2022-02-17T14:09:07.477Z

Jamshedpur take the lead via Greg Stewart's strike. Boris Singh and Jitendra combines well inside the Mumbai box and finds Ritwick Das who flicks the ball with the back of his foot towards Stewart who finds the back of the net.

KICK-OFF

2022-02-17T14:00:47.000Z

We are underway!

Matchday Live

2022-02-17T13:56:45.007Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE match centre of today's ISL clash between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City.