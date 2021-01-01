Live Blog

Jamshedpur FC 1-0 Bengaluru FC LIVE: Eze scores the opening goal of the match

The Nigerian defenders breaks the deadlock and puts Jamshedpur FC in front...

Updated
ISL

34' GOAL! Jamshedpur 2-0 Bengaluru

2021-02-25T14:35:09Z

Len doubles the lead

Len receives a pass from Farukh and goes past Ajith Kumar, enters the box and puts the ball into the net through the far post. What a finish!

Cooling break!

2021-02-25T14:30:30Z

The Men of Steel have the lead after the first 30 minutes of play.

27' Monroy's free-kick fails to find Len

2021-02-25T14:28:06Z

Aitor Monroy sends in another free-kick this time from the middle but the Len Doungel fails to be at the end of the cross as the ball goes out of play.

16' GOAL! Jamshedpur 1-0 Bengaluru

2021-02-25T14:16:45Z

Stephen Eze breaks the deadlock

Aitor Monroy floats in a free-kick from the right edge of the box and Lalthuammawia Ralte misses the flight of the ball as Eze heads the ball into the net.
11' Rehenesh makes a crucial save

2021-02-25T14:12:09Z

Ralte's long ball finds Chhetri who makes a run and squares the ball from the edge of the box to the left and Udanta takes a first time shot on goal but Rehenesh stops the shot from going in.

10' Chance for Len

2021-02-25T14:10:49Z

Len Doungel exchanges a quick one-two with Farukh and enters the box before taking a shot but fails to beat Ralte in front of the goal.

6' Sunil Chhetri's free-kick goes high

2021-02-25T14:06:54Z

Chhetri takes a free-kick from the edge of the box but it goes just above the crossbar.

4' First chance for Jamshedpur

2021-02-25T14:05:10Z

Isaac sends in a cross from the left of the box and Grande attempts a header from a close range but the ball goes straight to Ralte.

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-25T13:59:55Z

Jamshedpur get us underway!

Five changes in the BFC XI

2021-02-25T13:12:35Z

Naushad Moosa, on the other hand, makes four changes in the Bengaluru lineup which lost to FC Goa on Sunday. Wungngayam Muirang, Harmanjot Khabra, Dimas Delgado Pratik Chaudhary and Lalthuammawia Ralte replace Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Ashique Kuruniyan, Erik Paartalu and Cleiton Silva.

One change in the JFC lineup

2021-02-25T13:11:37Z

Owen Coyle makes just one change in the Jamshedpur lineup which defeated Mumbai City 2-0 in their last match. David Grande replaces Nerijus Valskis upfront.

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC

2021-02-25T12:45:48Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Jamshedpur and Bengaluru FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.