NorthEast United 0-0 Kerala Blasters: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

Half-time: NorthEast United 0-0 Kerala Blasters
Both teams fail to break the deadlock in the first-half. NothEast United tried to play plenty off balls into the box through the left but to no avail while Diaz had the best chance of the game!
Horrible horrible miss from Diaz!
Luna does well to close-in on Lakra and win the ball away from him. He, then, plays the ball inside the box for Diaz who is in space as he gets his time to take an extra shot and then pull the trigger but the ball goes wide off the post. What a miss, best chance of the game so far!
Diaz header goes wide...
Fantastic ball from Luna, from just outside the box, to find Diaz who goes for a free-header which goes wide off his near post. Drinks break taken!
Santana goes over the cross-bar!
Deshorn Brown wins a free-kick for the Highlanders just at the edge of the box after being brought down by the Kerala Blasters defender. Santana takes the free-kick, curls it over the wall, as the ball lands just over the cross-bar!
Good anticipation from Subhasish Roy!
A through ball is played inside the box, with Vincy chasing it, but Subhasish Roy anticipates it well to charge forward and gather the ball.
Sahal burst down the left flank....
Sahal finds the ball in his feet on the left flank from a defence splitting through ball. He charges forward to run inside the box and toys with Lakra to take the cross but it is cleared off byy the Highlanders' in the centre
Gurjinder tries to find his target man
Gurjinder tries to find his targetman from the left through a cross but Leskovic slides in to intercept the ball out of danger.
Poor first-touch from Brown
Suhair receives the ball on the left and does well to find Brown in the centre. But the Jamaican fails to control the ball with his poor first-touch and Kerala Blasters will regain possession.
North East attack through the left....
Suhair comes charging in through the left flank but plays a backpass to find Camara. NorthEast United looking to keep possession. Playing a slow build-up play!
Kick-off!
NorthEast United kick the ball from left to right and we are underway!
Kerala Blasters line-up:
3️⃣ fresh faces in action! 💪🏼— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 25, 2021
Here's our full starting XI for #NEUKBFC ⤵️#YennumYellow #KBFC #കേരളബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് pic.twitter.com/W5rEVYrPrc
NorthEast United line-up:
🗒️ Your lineup for the first 𝙃𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙂𝙖𝙢𝙚 of the season! 🤩— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 25, 2021
𝘿𝙚𝙗𝙪𝙩𝙨 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙋𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙈𝙖𝙥𝙪𝙞𝙖! 😍 💪#NEUKBFC #StrongerAsOne #TogetherWeAreInfinite pic.twitter.com/FqPOSLWTXK
Hello and welcome....
Hello and welcome to the Live Text Commentary from the Match Week 2 between NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters from PJN Stadium, Fatorda.