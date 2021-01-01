It is almost a snoozefest here at Tilak Maidan. The two teams clearly lack ideas in the attacking third and most of the battle is being fought either at the wings or at the centre of the park.

Nonetheless, we do have a goal courtesy of Ivan Gonzalez who out-willed Mongil to win the ball and score. Odisha must improve in the second half, otherwise, they are staring at their third straight defeat.