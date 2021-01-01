Second Half Begins
Second half starts and Odisha earn a corner. Goa defends it well and the danger is averted.
HT: Odisha 0-1 FC Goa
It is almost a snoozefest here at Tilak Maidan. The two teams clearly lack ideas in the attacking third and most of the battle is being fought either at the wings or at the centre of the park.
Nonetheless, we do have a goal courtesy of Ivan Gonzalez who out-willed Mongil to win the ball and score. Odisha must improve in the second half, otherwise, they are staring at their third straight defeat.
42' GOOAAALLL Ivan Gonzalez strikes
Once again a goal from a set-piece. Noguera delivers towards the first post and Alban does well to get the first header. Gonzalez follows the ball and shows more desire to win it than Mongil to give Goa the lead. Three minutes to half-time and the Gaurs have their nose in front.
38' Javi with a shot on target
Javi and Jonathas combine pretty well to reach the edge of the penalty box but the former's shot is meek and does not trouble Dheeraj under the sticks.
36' Kamaljit with a brilliant save!
Noguera fired in a powerful shot from a tight angle. The ball would have rippled the net if Kamaljit had not come out of his line and made himself big enough to make a save.
Aiban comes close!
A flag-kick and the lanky defender comes close to scoring. He out-jumps Rodas but his header lacks direction as the ball sails wide of the post.
Drinks Break!
It has been even-stevens here at the Tilak Maidan. Neither goalkeeper has been tested so far but there has been a lot of intent from both sides.
Who will break the deadlock?
Rodas with some quality defending!
Gama had acres of space in front of him and he ran to the baseline before drilling in a low cross. But his delivery was stopped in its tracks by centre back Rodas.
Naorem keeps waiting.
19' End of the night for Airam!
The Spanish striker was seen wincing and he cannot continue. Get well soon mate!
Naorem replaces him.
Jonathas comes close!
Odisha are playing on the counter and Nandha is once again in the thick of things. He crosses from the left side of the penalty box for Jonathas, whose header is off the mark.
11' Something to cheer for Goa
A brief spell of possession and in the end Seriton crossed in from the right for Gama to head home. The left-back times his header well but doesn't have the power behind it.
Vinit Rai booked!
The midfielder needs to cool himself down. Second challenge on Noguera and he is cautioned.
Fouls continue!
Rodas has apparently made an off-the-ball challenge on Murgaonkar and he needs some treatment. A feisty start to the match.
4' Odisha on the prowl!
A quick-fire counter attack and Nandha on his scooter peeled away from the marker with ease. He tries a shot at goal but is off-target after taking a mild deflection.
Some niggling fouls early on!
Both sides want to win the midfield battle and as a result, there have been some soft fouls from the two teams in the opening minutes. Three fouls in the first two minutes.
Kick Off!
We are underway at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.
Teams on the pitch!
Both teams have taken their position on the field and we are ready for kick-off!
Can Odisha avoid their third loss on the trot?
Kiko Ramirez finds himself in a spot of bother as Odisha have suffered back-to-back losses. However, every day is a new beginning and he will hope that the likes of Javi Hernandez and Jonathas step up tonight.
TEAM NEWS!
The Derrick Pereira saga begins in Goa!
FC Goa have a new coach at the helm in Derrick Pereira after Juan Ferrando joined ATK Mohun Bagan. Can the Gaurs continue their unbeaten streak tonight?