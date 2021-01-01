59' Flottmann comes close!
The Highlanders get a corner and it is delivered in the danger area. Patrick Flottmann rise the highest but his header is wayward.
53' GOOOALLL!
The miss proves costly as Hugo Boumous has put the Mariners in front. It could have been Liston's second but he was stopped from pulling the trigger by NorthEast's defence. However, they did not clear their lines and Bose sets up Boumous perfectly who doesn't have to do much, other than pushing the ball into the net.
50' Mapuia misses!
Mapuia could not sort his feet out in time and the striker fails to finish with just Amrinder to beat in a gaping goal. He will hope that this miss doesn't come back to haunt them.
Second half resumes
Khalid Jamil makes a double change with Joe Zoherliana and Danmawia Ralte coming in.
HT: NorthEast 1-1 ATKMB
All the hard work done by NorthEast United were undone by a silly mistake from Mirshad. Nonetheless, on the balance of play ATKMB deserve that equaliser as they have been the better side in the first 45 minutes.
All to play for in the second half! Stay tuned.
45+3' GOOAALLL!!
It all starts with a mistake as Mirshad miscues his shot. The loose ball reaches Krishna who crosses from the right-wing towards Colaco. The young Indian does so well to head home beyond Mirshad, who can do nothing but collect the ball from his own net.
42' Colaco tests Mirshad!
Colaco is in the thick of things as he once again tests Mirshad under the sticks. The goalkeeper does well to keep his shot out but the rebound falls for Boumous. The midfielder pulls the trigger but Camara puts his body on the line to avert the danger.
40' Snap shot by Mapuia
The young forward pulls the trigger all of a sudden from distance and Amrinder did well to palm it away for a corner. Nothing comes off the set piece.
35' Colaco shoots!
A rare mistake by Hernan Santana and Colaco almost pounced on it. He shoots but misses the target, not by much though.
28' Inches over!
Liston with a sublime free-kick. It went up and dipped but did not dip enough as the ball went just inches over the crossbar. This game has more goals in it!
End-to-end action!
A quick counter-attack and Mapuia at the other end tries his luck from distance. However, his shot just flies over the crossbar. That was close!
23' Manvir tries to atone!
The striker tries to do it all by himself and pulls the trigger from a tight angle. The shot was on target but Mirshad has little trouble dealing with it.
Four minutes added on!
A minimum of 4 minutes is to be added at the end of the first half.
19' Side-netting!
The Mariners are inching closer to that equaliser. Manvir drilled in a low cross inside the box and Krishan does ever so well to get a touch, but he misses the target by a whisker.
15' NorthEast somehow survive!
The Highlanders are walking on thin ice. Roy Krishna was through on goal and Mirshad is lucky that the ball hit his face, otherwise, it would have been an equaliser.
What a miss by Manvir!
Inches away from the goal and Manvir Singh blasts his shot over the crossbar. How did he manage to miss that? Poor from the Indian international.
Bagan settling down
The first 10 minutes have passed by in the blink of an eye. After scoring early, NorthEast are happy to sit back and absorb pressure. Meanwhile, Bagan are gradually getting a grip on the game as they are enjoying the bulk of the possession.
5' ATKMB have a corner
The Mariners get a corner butt Hugo Boumous' in-swinging delivery is punched out by Mirshad.
2' GOOAALLL!
Suhair on target from a flag-kick! The striker goes across his marker and his glancing header nestles at the back of the net.
A nightmarish start for Juan Ferrando in green and maroon colours.
2' GOAALLLLL!!!!! #NEUATKMB #StrongerAsOne #TogetherWeAreInfinite pic.twitter.com/pEKJayzmUp— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 21, 2021
KICK-OFF!
We are underway at the Fatorda Stadium!
Teams on the pitch!
Both teams have taken their position on the field and we are ready for kick-off!
Ferrando in ATK Mohun Bagan outfit!
A sight to behold!
The Mariners led by head coach Juan Ferrando have reached Fatorda!#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon #HeroISL #NEUFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/SkRgY6kO5R— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) December 21, 2021
TEAM NEWS!
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📃— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 21, 2021
Our starting XI for tonight! #NEUATKMB #StrongerAsOne #TogetherWeAreInfinite pic.twitter.com/Z9x4Nbvvwh
TEAM NEWS!— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) December 21, 2021
One change from our last game as Carl McHugh replaces Joni Kauko 💥💚♥️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon #HeroISL #NEUFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/5uOxwqz4lZ
Can Juan Ferrando lead ATKMB back to winning ways?
Hello and welcome to the Live Blog ahead of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between NorthEast United and ATK Mohun Bagan.
ATK Mohun Bagan have a new coach in their dugout in Juan Ferrando after the unceremonious exit of Antonio Habas. Meanwhile, the Highlanders will be hoping that they can pick up their second win on the trot under veteran Khalid Jamil.