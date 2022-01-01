Live Blog

ISL LIVE: East Bengal 0-0 Hyderabad

Can East Bengal pick up their second successive win?

Mahesh Singh East Bengal
ISL Media

21' GOOOAAALLL for Ogbeche

2022-01-24T14:22:36.051Z

It is another set piece that brings East Bengal to their knees. Chakrabarti delivers in the mix, Ogbeche rises the highest and gets his header on target. Arindam fails to make a clean save and the ball after hitting his chest is deflected inside the post. Poor keeping from the veteran but Hyderabad are deservingly 1-0 up.

17' Hyderabad get another another corner

2022-01-24T14:18:08.980Z

Aniket Jadhav floats in an early cross and ANiket Mukherjee deals with it by giving away a corner. Souvik Chakrabarti swings the ball into the mix but East Bengal's defence stands tall.

10' Hyderabad slowing getting into the match

2022-01-24T14:09:22.114Z

The Nizams are slowly and steadily getting a grip over the match. They have won three set-pieces in the last five minutes and got pretty close to breaking the deadlock. Meanwhile, East Bengal are happy to sit back and absorb pressure.

Perosevic in the thick of things

2022-01-24T14:05:06.235Z

Antonio Perosevic is back in the starting lineup after serving his five-match suspension and the Croatian has been in the thick of things since the first whistle. East Bengal are trying to involve him as much as they can and he is back with his tricks and skills.

KICK OFF!

2022-01-24T14:02:37.000Z

It is Hyderabad FC who gets us underway at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

A minute of silence observed remembering late Subhash Bhowmick

2022-01-24T14:00:23.636Z

Subhash Bhowmick, the former Indian international and one of the greatest coaches in Indian football, breathed his last on January 22. Both teams observe a minute's silence paying homage to him.

TEAM NEWS!

2022-01-24T13:52:48.343Z

Can Hyderabad climb to the top of the table?

2022-01-24T13:47:38.607Z

A win tonight and Manolo Marquez's troops will find them on top of the ISL (Indian Super League) table. But under new coach Mario Rivera, East Bengal picked up their first win of the season in their last outing and will definitely want to grab some more points tonight to further push up the table.