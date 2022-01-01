21' GOOOAAALLL for Ogbeche
It is another set piece that brings East Bengal to their knees. Chakrabarti delivers in the mix, Ogbeche rises the highest and gets his header on target. Arindam fails to make a clean save and the ball after hitting his chest is deflected inside the post. Poor keeping from the veteran but Hyderabad are deservingly 1-0 up.
17' Hyderabad get another another corner
Aniket Jadhav floats in an early cross and ANiket Mukherjee deals with it by giving away a corner. Souvik Chakrabarti swings the ball into the mix but East Bengal's defence stands tall.
10' Hyderabad slowing getting into the match
The Nizams are slowly and steadily getting a grip over the match. They have won three set-pieces in the last five minutes and got pretty close to breaking the deadlock. Meanwhile, East Bengal are happy to sit back and absorb pressure.
Perosevic in the thick of things
Antonio Perosevic is back in the starting lineup after serving his five-match suspension and the Croatian has been in the thick of things since the first whistle. East Bengal are trying to involve him as much as they can and he is back with his tricks and skills.
KICK OFF!
It is Hyderabad FC who gets us underway at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.
A minute of silence observed remembering late Subhash Bhowmick
Subhash Bhowmick, the former Indian international and one of the greatest coaches in Indian football, breathed his last on January 22. Both teams observe a minute's silence paying homage to him.
TEAM NEWS!
📋 Here's your Hyderabad FC Starting XI to face SC East Bengal!@2014_manel makes 2⃣ changes!@sharmahitesh97 and Bart Ogbeche are back... 💪#SCEBHFC #ThisIsOurGame #మనహైదరాబాద్ #HyderabadFC pic.twitter.com/BMUieGvDUI— Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) January 24, 2022
TEAM NEWS: Antonio Perosevic is 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤! Angousana makes way for the Croatian as the boss makes one change to the team that beat FC Goa the other day.#SCEBHFC #WeAreSCEB #JoyEastBengal#HeroISL pic.twitter.com/5Cjv3zsovY— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) January 24, 2022
Can Hyderabad climb to the top of the table?
A win tonight and Manolo Marquez's troops will find them on top of the ISL (Indian Super League) table. But under new coach Mario Rivera, East Bengal picked up their first win of the season in their last outing and will definitely want to grab some more points tonight to further push up the table.