TEAM NEWS!
Brandon and Ivan return to the squad as Coach Derrick names his line-up for tonight's clash! 😍— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) January 23, 2022
TEAM NEWS! Starts for Iman Basafa and Wungngayam Muirang in the Blues' XI to face FC Goa at the Bambolim. #BFCFCG #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/7X3bqZcwxd— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 23, 2022
A classic on the cards
It is Sunday evening and we are in for a double-header in ISL. In the first match, Bengaluru FC will go up against FC Goa, whereas, later tonight it is going to be ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC.
Both Bengaluru and Goa do not find themselves in the top four but a win tonight will propel them to handshaking distance of the playoff spots. In the previous match, Bengaluru ousted Mumbai City FC 3-0 and they will look to continue with their rich vein of form. Whereas, FC Goa are looking for a change in fortune after they went down to East Bengal in their last outing.