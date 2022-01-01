30' Michu to the rescue!
Ortiz is lighting up the left flank with some incisive runs. After a marauding run, he drills in a low cross which is dummied over by Noguera and Cabrera. Jesuraj gets to the end of it but his shot is saved by Michu.
23' NorthEast comes close
NorthEast could have their second as Deshorn Brown got into a good goal-scoring position. However, he fails to find the space to shoot and has to settle for a corner.
Nothing significant comes off the flag kick.
19' Michu with some work to do
Ortiz cuts inside from the left flank after beating Provat Lakra. He tries to do all by himself and pulls the trigger. However, Michu gets down at the nick of time and collects the ball. Cabrera is left waiting at the far post.
15' Deshorn Brown misses!
The striker was through on goal by Imran Khan but the Jamaican fails to test Dheeraj Singh in goal, as his shot goes up and over the crossbar.
12' Just Wide!
Ortiz sets up Noguera perfectly to have a crack at goal. The latter took it the first time but his shot went whiskers away from the frame.
9' The midfield battle is well and truly on
Both teams are trying to establish their midfield supremacy. FC Goa are playing inn a 3-4-1-2 formation while Jamil has opted for a 4-3-3.
Who's winning the battle? Well, it has been pretty even till now.
3' GOAL for NorthEast!
Santana with a stunner free-kick!
Hernan Santana hits the top corner from a free-kick and the ball nestles inside the net after hitting the inside of the woodwork. A piece of art from the Spaniard!
It all started from the set-piece conceded by Leander D'Cunha who even got himself booked for that rash challenge on Santana.
Kick-off!
NorthEast United gets us underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.
Players out on the pitch!
The two teams have taken their position on the pitch and we are ready for kick-off.
TEAM NEWS!
Our Playing XI for tonight!
Here's how #AmcheGaurs line up for today's clash against the Highlanders! Let's go 💪🏻
Powered by @RealFlokiInu
Who is going to bag the three points?
FC Goa or NorthEast United?
Two Indian coaches go head-to-head tonight in Derrick and Khalid Jamil. Who will have the last laugh?
