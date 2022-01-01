ATK Mohun Bagan smashed East Bengal 3-0 in the first Kolkata derby of the Indian Super League (ISL) season 8 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco back in November last year.

Roy Krishna's (12') opener was quickly followed by Manvir Singh's (14') rasping strike before Liston Colaco (23') completed the tally. The only consolation East Bengal could take is a goalless second half.

That was when Antonio Habas was in charge of the Mariners and Manolo Diaz the boss on the other side.