So has East Bengal's Antonio Perosevic been told
I have seen videos of the derby and what it means to our fans. I like performing under pressure.
We caught up with Antonio Perosevic ahead of the #KolkataDerby.
Are ATK Mohun Bagan derby ready?
IT'S DERBY DAY!
"When I watched the last couple of games of SC East Bengal, I felt that the players are more free and more compact. It will not be an easy game"
The Boss is getting into derby-mode!
Highlights: East Bengal 0-3 ATK Mohun Bagan
What happened in the last meeting?
ATK Mohun Bagan smashed East Bengal 3-0 in the first Kolkata derby of the Indian Super League (ISL) season 8 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco back in November last year.
Roy Krishna's (12') opener was quickly followed by Manvir Singh's (14') rasping strike before Liston Colaco (23') completed the tally. The only consolation East Bengal could take is a goalless second half.
That was when Antonio Habas was in charge of the Mariners and Manolo Diaz the boss on the other side.
What happened in the last Kolkata derby
It's derby day, Kolkata derby day!
Going by the positive stats for both coaches, Juan Ferrando has lever lost against East Bengal during his time as FC Goa coach in the ISL while Mario Rivera has never lost a Kolkata derby during his previous stint at the Red and Golds.
It's a different matter that the Mariners are in a much more rich form as compared to their arch-rivals, but East Bengal generally have 10 more wins than the Green and Maroon half of Kolkata in the fixture.