Kolkata Derby LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 East Bengal

Juan Ferrando has lever lost against East Bengal while Mario Rivera has never lost a Kolkata derby...

Updated
Are ATK Mohun Bagan derby ready?

2022-01-29T11:32:03.762Z

Highlights: East Bengal 0-3 ATK Mohun Bagan

2022-01-29T11:29:45.392Z

What happened in the last meeting?

2022-01-29T11:23:06.015Z

ATK Mohun Bagan smashed East Bengal 3-0 in the first Kolkata derby of the Indian Super League (ISL) season 8 at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco back in November last year.

Roy Krishna's (12') opener was quickly followed by Manvir Singh's (14') rasping strike before Liston Colaco (23') completed the tally. The only consolation East Bengal could take is a goalless second half.

That was when Antonio Habas was in charge of the Mariners and Manolo Diaz the boss on the other side.

What happened in the last Kolkata derby

It's derby day, Kolkata derby day!

2022-01-29T11:17:50.675Z

Going by the positive stats for both coaches, Juan Ferrando has lever lost against East Bengal during his time as FC Goa coach in the ISL while Mario Rivera has never lost a Kolkata derby during his previous stint at the Red and Golds.

It's a different matter that the Mariners are in a much more rich form as compared to their arch-rivals, but East Bengal generally have 10 more wins than the Green and Maroon half of Kolkata in the fixture.

All you need to know about the Kolkata Derby