ISL Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Jessel Carneiro set to extend Kerala Blasters contract

Subrata Paul to end Jamshedpur FC stint!
Veteran goalkeeper Subrata Paul, who has been at Jamshedpur FC ever since their inception in 2017, is set to move to Hyderabad FC at the end of the current season.
The 33-year-old will boost a goalkeeping department which has come under the scanner after mistakes by Kamaljit Singh and Laxmikant Kattimani.
The Nizams have also extended the contract of young forward Abhishek Halder.
ATK keeping tabs on Nishu Kumar
Two-time ISL champions ATK are reportedly interested in securing the services of Bengaluru FC full-back Nishu Kumar.
ATK are planning to add more depth to their Indian contingent and have largely resorted to fielding Michael Soosairaj as a wing-back this season. Nishu's emergence as the first-choice full-back at Bengaluru has caught ATK's eye.
Jessel Carneiro all set to extend his stay in Kochi
The left-back's contract was set to run out at the end of the season...
Kerala Blasters left-back Jessel Carneiro, who has impressed in the ongoing Indian Super League season with 14 appearances and three assists, is expected to pen a new deal with the Kochi-based club.
The 29-year-old will now be tied down with Blasters till 2023.
Kerala Blasters all set to snap up Rohit Kumar and Sandeep Singh
Staying on with the Blasters, 23-year-old midfielder Rohit Kumar is expected to move to Kochi at the end of the current season along with 24-year-old central defender Sandeep Singh who currently plays for I-League outfit TRAU FC.
Though Kerala have numerous injury issues as of now, the two players will link up with Eelco Schattorie's side only after the season.