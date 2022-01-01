ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

Jamshedpur's one-handed grip on the shield gets a bit firmer as Ritwik Das is at the right place to slot it home after Stewart's shot at the edge of the box was blocked by Tiri. Doungel did well to create the space for Stewart to make the forward run until he waited for the right moment to take a shot.

Bagan, who were just about building some momentum going forward before conceding, now need to score three and not ship another if they want to snatch the shield.