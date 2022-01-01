ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

FT: Jamshedpur are the League Shield winners
SEVEN minutes added time
Is it enough time for Bagan to score three and concede no more?
Towards the end of regulation time, Rehenesh pushed Liston's free-kick wide after a deflection and Williams put down another good opportunity.
85' Attacking sub for Bagan
Kiyan Nassiri comes on in place of Subhasish Bose.
82' Double change for JFC
Doungel, Stewart OUT
Mandi, Alex Lima IN
68' Jamshedpur substitution
Jordan Murray replaces Daniel Chima in a like-for-like change up front.
63' Double change for Bagan
Pritam, Lenny OUT
Prabir, Ashutosh IN
56' GOAL! Ritwik Das
Jamshedpur's one-handed grip on the shield gets a bit firmer as Ritwik Das is at the right place to slot it home after Stewart's shot at the edge of the box was blocked by Tiri. Doungel did well to create the space for Stewart to make the forward run until he waited for the right moment to take a shot.
Bagan, who were just about building some momentum going forward before conceding, now need to score three and not ship another if they want to snatch the shield.
53' ATK Mohun Bagan sub
Carl McHugh makes way for David Williams
Play resumes
46' Another JFC change
Dinpuia comes in place of Dinliana at right back for Jamshedpur for the second half.
Goalless at half time
As it stands, Jamshedpur already have one hand on the League Shield as Bagan have to win with a goal margin of two or more goals as Jamshedpur won the reverse fixture 2-1. Coyle's men have a goal difference of +20 as compared to the Mariners' +12. That's a big ask!
Tiri saw his shot shave off the outside of Rehenesh's left post in the first half added time. So it looks like Ferrando's men have had the better of the chances in the first 45.
41' BIG CHANCE!
Ritwik has charged against Pritam and wins the ball, gets in the box and cuts it back for Daniel Chima but the latter has just about overrun that. Should he have gone for it himself? Ritwik.
The Kolkatan side have been keeping more of the ball of late and that could have been a pressing blow as Ferrando's men know that they don't only need a win but a win with a goal margin of two or more!
23' Early change for JFC
Boris looked like he is not completely fit or completely recovered from his injury from earlier in the season as a fully fit Len Doungel comes in his place for this crucial tie.
Chances at either end
A little after Liston's explicit pass sets up Kauko for a shot, Hartley got his head in the way of the shot. And then Chukwu's header off a Dinliana cross from the right is kept out by Amrinder.
A tense start
Pronay goes in the books for an elbow into the back of Manvir and Lenny gets involved with a push against the Jamshedpur midfielder. Daniel Chima, too, is shown the yellow for a foul on Jhingan.
Liston had an opportunity from a free-kick earlier on but of which goes straight to Rehenesh.
KICK-OFF!
ATK Mohun Bagan can extend their unbeaten run to 16 games but what they need to clinch the League Shield is a win with a margin of two goals or more. Ferrando is not beaten as Bagan coach yet.
Jamshedpur can create a new record if they win their seventh straight game while Greg Stewart can become the club's highest goalscorer if he scores his 11th ISL goal tonight.
Crystal John is the on field referee for the tie and he gets us underway at the Fatorda stadium in Goa.
TEAM NEWS
Look at those strong line-ups!
Team News! 📜@atkmohunbaganfc and @JamshedpurFC have announced the men who will take the field to battle for the prestigious #HeroISL 2021-22 league winners shield tonight! 🔥
The League Shield showdown
ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur
It all comes down to this for these two teams. Jamshedpur are on a six-game winning streak and a three point lead over challengers ATK Mohun Bagan on third with 37 points in the final game of the regular season that doubles up to decide who lifts the ISL League Winners Shield.
A draw is enough for Owen Coyle's men, or for that matter even if the Mariners do not clinch a win by scoring two or more goals than the Red Miners on the night, the Shield will be Jamshedpur's.
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of this exciting tie.