Kerala Blasters 1-0 Jamshedpur: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

Just the second minute of the game, with referee Harish Kundu getting us underway at the Tilak Maidan, and Vazquez has shot wide!

Pereyra Diaz was trying for a cross it somehow came off Jitendra to go off as a through perfect through pass for Vazquez en route goal. The Spanish forward has seen Rehenesh come off his line and tried to chip it in but it has gone wide of the left post.