Kerala Blasters 1-0 Jamshedpur: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

18' GOAL! Adrian Luna!
Vazquez has pulled back a pass to Lune from the left. The Uruguyan then did well to turn Dinliana with Halder not close enough to block the eventual shot that gets past Rehenesh and into the back of the net this time. Kerala deservedly take the lead here and Jamshedpur now have to score three more than the Tuskers.
9' PEREYRA DIAZ!!
Pereyra Diaz has pressed hard as Hartley brings down a lob in the Jamshedpur box and the sliding challenge has come off the woodwork with Nishu playing the rebound back in the path of the Argentine who has slotted it home but from an off-side position on the occasion.
Kick...VAZQUEEEZZZ!!!
Just the second minute of the game, with referee Harish Kundu getting us underway at the Tilak Maidan, and Vazquez has shot wide!
Pereyra Diaz was trying for a cross it somehow came off Jitendra to go off as a through perfect through pass for Vazquez en route goal. The Spanish forward has seen Rehenesh come off his line and tried to chip it in but it has gone wide of the left post.
Redemption time!
For Kerala Blasters, it's time to seal their third appearance in the final by seeing out or better their one-goal advantage from the first leg as Jamshedpur eye to do the double after clinching the ISL Shield, for which Owen Coyle's men need to win by a minimum two-goal margin.
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of the second leg of the first semi-final.