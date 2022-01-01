Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

It's been five years since the club's inception that Jamshedpur have finally made it to the play-offs as a result of topping the league and winning their first major piece of silverware. The Yellow Army have made it this far after a gap of six years and two runners-up finishes.

Hello and welcome to the first leg of the first semi-final between Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur and Ivan Vukomanovic's Kerala Blasters.