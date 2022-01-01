Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

KICK-OFF!
Experienced referee Tejas Nagvenkar is in charge of today's play-off clash at the Fatorda stadium in Goa. It's kick-off!
TEAM NEWS
Team news is in 📋— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 11, 2022
Who will come out on top in tonight’s crucial fixture? #JFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/iARKKtxOjg
It's been a while
It's been five years since the club's inception that Jamshedpur have finally made it to the play-offs as a result of topping the league and winning their first major piece of silverware. The Yellow Army have made it this far after a gap of six years and two runners-up finishes.
Hello and welcome to the first leg of the first semi-final between Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur and Ivan Vukomanovic's Kerala Blasters.