Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

The ISL Shield winners are up against the Tuskers in the first leg of their semi-final clash...

Luna Stewart

KICK-OFF!

2022-03-11T14:00:21.745Z

Experienced referee Tejas Nagvenkar is in charge of today's play-off clash at the Fatorda stadium in Goa. It's kick-off!

It's been a while

2022-03-11T13:46:28.180Z

It's been five years since the club's inception that Jamshedpur have finally made it to the play-offs as a result of topping the league and winning their first major piece of silverware. The Yellow Army have made it this far after a gap of six years and two runners-up finishes.

Hello and welcome to the first leg of the first semi-final between Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur and Ivan Vukomanovic's Kerala Blasters.