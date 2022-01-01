ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

As the situation demands, it's the Mariners who need to win with a minimum of a three-goal margin and that explains why the Kolkatan giants are quick on the attacks and set-pieces as well. While Hyderabad will not mind taking their time to take off some minutes and frustrate their opponents before going for the kill.

Jhingan and Bose have done well to ward off Bart in the box and Yasir's delivery respectively, while Prabir Das is looking active on the right side with his last cross headed wide by Krishna from in between two yellow shirts.