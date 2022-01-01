ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

HT: Advantage Hyderabad
Hyderabad have a two goal aggregate lead with 45 more minutes left in the semi-final. Bagan look ready for the chase but they are yet to the break the Nizam defence. Interesting second-half coming up!
Bagan with the ball
60 per cent of the ball has been with ATK Mohun Bagan, with the Mariners also making use of it to produce two shots on target in the first half. However, the game remains on a lock with both teams searching for a crack in the wall.
Hyderabad in no hurry
As the situation demands, it's the Mariners who need to win with a minimum of a three-goal margin and that explains why the Kolkatan giants are quick on the attacks and set-pieces as well. While Hyderabad will not mind taking their time to take off some minutes and frustrate their opponents before going for the kill.
Jhingan and Bose have done well to ward off Bart in the box and Yasir's delivery respectively, while Prabir Das is looking active on the right side with his last cross headed wide by Krishna from in between two yellow shirts.
KICK-OFF!
Referee on the evening, R Venkatesh, gets us underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.
TEAM NEWS
Team news is in 🗞— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 16, 2022
Who do you think will claim the precious #HeroISL Final spot? 💥#ATKMBHFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/0OHZHbKt8p
The piece of the ISL 8 final
Can ATK Mohun Bagan overturn a 3-1 result in Hyderabad's favour from the first leg of the second semi-final? Kerala Blasters have yesterday sealed their berth in the final after a 2-1 win on aggregate against Jamshedpur.
