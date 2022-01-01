Hyderabad 2-1 ATK Mohun Bagan: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

58' GOAL! It's Yasir
Ogbeche attracted a few white shirts towards himself before releasing Siverio as Jhingan and Tiri's slide from either sides has left the Spaniard injured and the ball fall at the feet of Yasir who has placed it at the far corner with his left foot.
54' Mariners subs
Williams, Lenny OUT
McHugh, Manvir IN
50' CHANCE!
A nice low cross by Tangri from the left but this time Joao Victor gets in front of Krishna to clear the danger.
Second half resumes
Both coaches have not opted for changes yet. Kauko seems to have picked a niggle towards the end of the first half but the medical staff must have gotten a chance to access that during half-time. So it's all square again in the second half.
45+3' GOAL! Ogbeche!!
Hyderabad have been knocking for a while with Yasir finally delivering a good delivery from a corner that created all sorts of problems for the Bagan backline. Aniket's initial attempt was blocked, the ball fell out for Joao Victor to whip it back in and Ogbeche nods it past Amrinder. 1-1 just before the break.
Hyderabad trailing
Hyderabad seem to lack a little of creativity in the middle and it's not quite working for Yasir's crosses that have been rather poor. Ogbeche and Siverio are not as involved in the game as much as Manolo Marquez would have wanted them to be in the Bagan box that drop back and build play
18' GOAL! Roy Krishna!!
Liston does well with a couple of stepovers against Nim Dorjee before putting in a low cross and guess who gets there. Roy Krishna gets in from behind Akash Mishra and slots it at the back of the net.
14' KAUKO!!!
David Williams put in a brilliant through pass for Joni Kauko who takes a shot from inside the box. Hyderabad goalkeeper Kattimani got off his line to pull off a crucial save to prevent his side from going down by an early goal.
Just after that Krishna just about got his right foot at the end of a diagonal from Bose, but it went wide.
Just the half chances
The Mariners have been slightly better with their possession in the early exchanges with the likes of Kauko, Lenny, Liston moving the ball well, with Krishna's cross in the box intercepted by Juanan's header.
Bart is playing a bit deeper in the hole in an attempt to build play for Hyderabad and he could have had a chance had Aniket spotted his run instead of getting crowded out in between the white shirts.
KICK-OFF!
Referee Rahul Kumar Gupta gets us underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.
TEAM NEWS
Team news is in 📋— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 12, 2022
Drop your score line predictions for #HFCATKMB 👇🏻#HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/9PJ3w6wV6F
Firecrackers!
Both teams have always scored a goal each whenever they have met. Hyderabad have never beaten ATK Mohun Bagan (D3 L1). It's the first leg of the second semi-final in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL).
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of this clash.