Alex Lima in discomfort
Alex Lima cuts past Vinit Rai outside the box and then takes a shot on target which is too easy for Kamaljit to collect. He, then, straight away signals towards the bench with some discomfort. Looks like he has pulled up his hamstring there. But gets back on the pitch with some treatment from the physio!
GOAL....Hat-trick for Stewart!
Just looking too easy for Stewart and Jamshedpur FC!
Stewart scores the first hat-trick of ISL 2021-22. Lima passes the ball to Stewart as he goes all the way inside the box throught the right flank, with Mongil making no attempt to block his run, to send it into the far corner with ease.
Valskis....wide off the post!
Valskis finds the ball in his feet from the left. He runs near the edge off the box, in space, with Odisha FC defence caught napping and then takes a shot but it goes wide off the post.
Poor from Jerry
Good move from Odisha FC as Jonathas turns past his man on the left flanks and threads the ball through from Jerry inside the box whose wayward attempt is skied over the bar.
WHAT A HIT....Stewart scores!
Valskis and Stewart were on the ball for the free-kick!
Stewart eventually takes it. He curls the ball past the wall to find the back of the net with ease in the 21st minute. Kamaljit, is in, absolute shock!
Brilliant from Stewart
Brilliant run from Stewart just in front of the box. He looks to stride inside the box but Vinit Rai brings him down as JFC win a free-kick.
Free-kick for JFC
Greg Stewart has been brought down by Lalruatthara on the right side of the box as JFC win a free-kick in a dangerous position.
GOAL....Stewart doubles the lead!
Two goal in four minutes for Jamshedpur FC!
Greg Stewart receives the ball outside the box as he tricks past the Odisha FC defence with brilliant control on the ball. He, then, fires one with his weaker foot into the far corner way away from the reach of Kamaljit.
GOAL....Hartley scores!
Peter Hartley breaks the deadlock for Jamshedpur FC in the third minute!
Greg Stewart delivers an inch-perfect cross from the left as Hartley rises over Rai to head the ball into the far corner.
Half-chance for Jamshedpur FC
Peter Hartley curls in a long ball inside the box for Doungel who fails to reach to it as the Men of Steel win a corner.
Kick-Off!
Odisha FC kick the ball from right to left and we are underway!
The Men of Steel starting XI
Ramirez names his XI
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the ISL 2021-22 clash between Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC straight from the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.