Angulo....shot on target!
Jahouh lobs the ball inside the box to find Angulo, perfectly, who takes a shot on goal but Rehenesh will collect it with ease.
GOAL....Angulo puts some daylight in the scoreline!
Angulo nets the third for Mumbai City FC in the 24th minute!
It's looking like a cake-walk for the defending champions! Cassio receives the ball on the right flank and spots the run from Angulo inside the box and plays the ball to him. Agulo, then, takes a brilliant first touch and turns to smash the ball into the far corner with his left-foot!
GOAL.... Bipin Singh puts the Islanders further in front!
Bipin Singh puts the Islanders further in front in the 17th minute!
A mistake from Eli Sabia on the right flank as he fails to control his line and Cassio closes him down to take the ball and stride inside the box, in space, to lay a delicious ball for Bipin Singh who comes steaming in to finish the ball at the back of the net!
Brilliant run from Thatal!
Brilliant run from Thatal from the left flank as he outfoxes Ranawade to enter the box but Apuia catches him from behind to bring him down just on the edge of the box. He has been booked.
The free-kick from Thatal, targeting the far corner, then goes just over the bar.
Stewart with a chance!
A header from the midfield finds Stewart inside the box as he turns past Bheke to take a shot on goal as Nawaz, spills the ball on the first occasion, but the collects it to see off the danger!
GOAL....Cassio scores early for the Islanders!
Cassio scores in the third minute for the Islanders!
Jahouh takes a short corner from the left to find Cassio, outside the box, who curls the ball inside the box for an attempted pass to Angulo who doesn't gets a touch to it but the ball ends up at the back of the end. TP Rehenesh was caught napping on that occasion as the ball went right past him into the goal!
Early attack from Mumbai City FC
Mumbai City FC come through the left flank as Bipin Singh takes his time and crosses the ball inside the box but Hartley clears it off with a header!
Kick-off!
Mumbai City FC kick the ball from right to left and we are underway!
Ishan Pandita starts for the Men of Steel
Buckingham names his XI
Hello and welcome
live text commentary of the ISL 2021-22 clash between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC straight from the PJN Stadium, Fatorda.