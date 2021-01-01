GOAL...Joao Victor equalizes!
Joao Victor equalizes from the spot in the 13rd minute and its all square now!
Victor drills the ball low and perfectly to the right of Nawaz. The goalkeeper guessed it correctly but his dive was too late to save the damage!
PENALTY for Hyderabad FC!
Bipin Singh puts his foot between Chianese's legs to stop his run inside the box and the referee spots it perfectly to point to the spot!
GOAL... Jahouh puts Mumbai City FC in the lead!
Jahouh puts Mumbai City FC in the lead early!
Ranawade throws the ball inside the box as the first touch falls for Gabriel inside the box who takes a shot but it is ricocheted off Chinglensana and fall for the steaming Jahouh inside the box. He cuts past the defenders, finds his space, and fires the ball at the back of the net.
Free-kick for Hyderabad FC
Mohamamd Yasir sends the ball inside the box. But his attempt is too heavy and will go away from a goal kick.
Corner for Hyderabad FC
A dangerous looking ball is delivered inside the box but Ogbeche wins the aeriel contest and clears off the danger in the first minute of the game!
Kick-Off!
Hyderabad FC get the ball rolling and we are underway!
Here's how Hyderabad FC have lined-up
Just the two changes to your Hyderabad FC Starting XI to take on Mumbai City!
Aniket Jadhav and Joel Chianese start.
Rabeeh Rabi on the bench!
Des Buckingham has named his playing XI
WE GO AGAIN!
With just the 1 change effected by Des Buckingham, here's how The Islanders line up against Hyderabad FC
Hello and welcome
Time to shift focus from the Kolkata derby! Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the ISL 2021-22 clash between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC straight from the PJN Stadium, Fatorda.