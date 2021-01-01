Live Blog

Mumbai City FC 1-1 Hyderabad FC: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

Joao Victor equalizes for Hyderabad FC from the spot....

Updated
Comments (0)
Igor Angulo Mumbai City FC Goa ISL 8
ISL

GOAL...Joao Victor equalizes!

2021-11-27T16:16:01.083Z

Joao Victor equalizes from the spot in the 13rd minute and its all square now!

Victor drills the ball low and perfectly to the right of Nawaz. The goalkeeper guessed it correctly but his dive was too late to save the damage!

PENALTY for Hyderabad FC!

2021-11-27T16:11:53.251Z

Bipin Singh puts his foot between Chianese's legs to stop his run inside the box and the referee spots it perfectly to point to the spot!

GOAL... Jahouh puts Mumbai City FC in the lead!

2021-11-27T16:07:47.410Z

Jahouh puts Mumbai City FC in the lead early!

Ranawade throws the ball inside the box as the first touch falls for Gabriel inside the box who takes a shot but it is ricocheted off Chinglensana and fall for the steaming Jahouh inside the box. He cuts past the defenders, finds his space, and fires the ball at the back of the net.

Free-kick for Hyderabad FC

2021-11-27T16:06:07.709Z

Mohamamd Yasir sends the ball inside the box. But his attempt is too heavy and will go away from a goal kick.

Corner for Hyderabad FC

2021-11-27T16:02:34.497Z

A dangerous looking ball is delivered inside the box but Ogbeche wins the aeriel contest and clears off the danger in the first minute of the game!

Kick-Off!

2021-11-27T15:54:21.499Z

Hyderabad FC get the ball rolling and we are underway!

Hello and welcome

2021-11-27T15:35:16.876Z

Time to shift focus from the Kolkata derby! Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the ISL 2021-22 clash between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC straight from the PJN Stadium, Fatorda.