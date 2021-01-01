Mumbai City 2-0 FC Goa: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

GOAL.... brilliant finish from Angulo!
Jahouh passes the ball to Raynier who finds Angulo in space with his pass in front of the goal. Angulo goes left-footed to finish the ball in the near post with the tip of his boot.
GOAL!
Igor Angulo firmly strikes the spot kick right into the corner, Dheeraj dives in the right direction but he is a bit too late to judge the shot. Mumbai City FC take the lead in 33rd minute!
Sloppy from Mumbai City FC
Mohammad Nawaz makes a short pass inside the box to Jahouh but Martins closes on him and wins the ball to pass it on the left but Cabrera just fails to reach it. Clear chance missed!
Yellow for Romario!
Cassio looks to control the ball on the left and move forward but Romario makes an awakward challenge to stop him in his stride. The referee spots him and books him for that poor tackle!
Raynier bends one inside the box....
Mumbai CIty FC march forward from the right as the ball finds Raynier who curls one inside the box but Dheeraj collects it with ease.
Penalty appeal from Mumbai City FC....NOT GIVEN!
Vignesh makes a marauding run from the left flank, moves past a challenge from FC Goa, to enter the box. He looks to have been clearly brought down by Leander from the left and the Islanders appeal for a penatly. But the referee is not convinced. THAT's HARSH on Mumbai City FC!
Angulo takes the first shot on target
Brilliant inter-change between Angulo and Cassio just outside the box! This is the first time we have seen the Islanders combining well this evening. The exchange return to Angulo who is targetting the top corner but the ball lands straight into the gloves off Dheeraj!
Angulo brings down Bedia....
FC Goa playing the waiting game, keeping the ball in their own half as the ball falls for Beida on left. He looks to turn away from the charging Igor Angulo who brings him down with a challenge from behind.
FC Goa go wide off the post early...
FC Goa earn an early corner after a mistimed backpass from Apui. The Gaurs take it short as Noguera delivers the cross inside the box and Lalhmangaihsanga meets it with a header which goes just wide off the near post.
Kick-off!
FC Goa kick the ball from left to right and we are underway!
FC Goa will look to their previous season defeat!
Juan Ferrando's men suffered a semi-final defeat against Mumbai City FC in the previous edition. But the Gaurs began the new season with a Durand Cup triumph! Can they keep the momentum going in ISL?
We shall find out....
Mumbai City FC are set for title defence!
The Islanders completed the double in the previous edition. There will be high expections from the side going into the new season. Can they repeat the feat under new head coach Des Buckingham!
We are minutes away from the kick-off....
Line-up are IN!
MCFC XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Igor Angulo, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall (C), Bipin Singh, Lalengmawia.
FCG XI: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Sanson Pereira, Alberto Noguera, Leander D'Cunha, Airan Cabrera, Alexander Jesuraj, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia (C), Ivan Gonzalez, Glan Martins, Lalhmangaihsanga.
Hello and welcome...
Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the ISL 8 fixture between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa from the PJN Stadium, Fatorda.