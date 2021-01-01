Chhangte....BLOCKED!
Chhangte looks to break free on the counter from the right flank as he looks to cross the ball inside the box but plays it straight into Fall. His attempt is blocked!
Angulo....wide off the post!
Cassio whips in the ball from the midfield inside the box as Damjanovic gets a boot to it and falls for Angulo who hits the ball way wide off the post.
Good defence from Reagan Singh
Bipin Singh receives the ball on the left flank as he skips and strides past his man to attempt a cross inside the box but Reagan Singh does well to block it out for a throw-in!
Poor from Kaith
Ranawade lobs the ball inside the box from the right flank as Kaith comes charging in but fails to collect the ball with Angulo getting a header to it. The ball hits the post and goes out. Poor anticipation from Kaith!
Shot on target for Cassio
Cassio cuts past Vanspaul in the midfield, makes a pocket of space for himself, and then pulls the trigger as Vishal Kaith fists it away on the first time only to collect it later.
Corner for Chennaiyin FC
First corner off the game for Chennaiyin FC.
Jerry plays a long-ball into the box for Chhangte on the left flank as he applies pressure on Fall with his pace. The Mumbai City FC defender plays the ball out for a corner.
But the corner has been punched away by Nawaz!
Kick-off!
Mumbai City FC kick the ball from left to right and we are underway!
Bandovic fields an unchanged XI:
🗞️ Bosko names an unchanged squad to face @MumbaiCityFC 🙌— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) December 15, 2021
Brought to you by @apollotyres #AllInForChennaiyin #MCFCCFC #அதிரடிஆட்டம் @ApolloXSports pic.twitter.com/j8Vc2aTfe3
Buckingham names an unchanged XI:
🚨 𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙣𝙚𝙬𝙨 𝙞𝙨 𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 📰#TheIslanders are 𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗱 for #MCFCCFC.. Let's go, मुंबई! 👊#MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/GgbiSPZCbn— Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 15, 2021
