Live Blog

Mumbai City FC 0-0 Chennaiyin FC: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

The Islanders will look to consolidate their position at top....

Updated
Comments (0)
Igor Angulo Mumbai City Jamshedpur ISL 8
ISL

Chhangte....BLOCKED!

2021-12-15T14:25:45.687Z

Chhangte looks to break free on the counter from the right flank as he looks to cross the ball inside the box but plays it straight into Fall. His attempt is blocked!

Angulo....wide off the post!

2021-12-15T14:20:02.590Z

Cassio whips in the ball from the midfield inside the box as Damjanovic gets a boot to it and falls for Angulo who hits the ball way wide off the post.

Good defence from Reagan Singh

2021-12-15T14:13:08.354Z

Bipin Singh receives the ball on the left flank as he skips and strides past his man to attempt a cross inside the box but Reagan Singh does well to block it out for a throw-in!

Poor from Kaith

2021-12-15T14:08:08.762Z

Ranawade lobs the ball inside the box from the right flank as Kaith comes charging in but fails to collect the ball with Angulo getting a header to it. The ball hits the post and goes out. Poor anticipation from Kaith!

Shot on target for Cassio

2021-12-15T14:05:04.392Z

Cassio cuts past Vanspaul in the midfield, makes a pocket of space for himself, and then pulls the trigger as Vishal Kaith fists it away on the first time only to collect it later.

Corner for Chennaiyin FC

2021-12-15T14:01:30.546Z

First corner off the game for Chennaiyin FC.

Jerry plays a long-ball into the box for Chhangte on the left flank as he applies pressure on Fall with his pace. The Mumbai City FC defender plays the ball out for a corner.

But the corner has been punched away by Nawaz!

Kick-off!

2021-12-15T13:58:06.209Z

Mumbai City FC kick the ball from left to right and we are underway!

Hello and welcome

2021-12-15T13:29:54.153Z

Hello and welcome to the live text commentary of the ISL 2021-22 clash between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC straight from the PJN Stadium, Fatorda.