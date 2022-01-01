Odisha 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

55' ATK Mohun Bagan SUB
Carl McHugh OUT, Roy Krishna IN
Second half underway
No changes at the start of the second half, Odisha will be missing Javi, as Bagan chase second spot should they manage to pick a win tonight.
HT: Odisha 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
A lot has transpired in the opening 45 minutes or so of this fixture with three penalties, another not given, Bagan cancelling Odisha's early opener within minutes.
More to look out for in the second half.
40' Bad news for Odisha with a forced change
It's Javi Hernandez, who looks to have picked an injury, being replaced by Daniel Lalhlimpuia.
Bagan lucky not to concede another penalty
If Boumous was flagged off-side en route towards goal in the opening minutes of the game, Aridai has been clipped off the ball from his feet after receiving a long lob from Javi.
The corner taken short is whipped inside the area by Javi but it seems as though the referee has NOT spotted Tiri's arms wrapped all around Hector Rodas before Jerry eventually fired it over.
24' Amrinder saves Javi's penalty
Aditya pointed to the spot for the second time in the tie, this time at the opposite end as he deemed Tiri to bring down Aridai just about inside the area. There are protests from the Bagan players and the bench but it stayed a penalty.
Amrinder dives low to his left to keep out Javi Hernandez' shot from 12 yards out and pounced on the ball to prevent any damage from the rebound.
8' KAUKO EQUALISES FROM THE SPOT
Sahil Panwar has been deemed guilty of barging into the back of Hugo Boumous as both the players had the eyes on a long lob in the area.
Aditya has pointed to the spot and Joni Kauko has stepped up to convert the penalty.
5' TLANG SCORES FOR ODISHA
Javi has done well to trickle the ball in attack from the middle before releasing Jerry on the right. The winger's cross has evaded all the two or three white shirts before Tlang was first to the ball and it's Odisha taking the early lead.
KICK-OFF!
Referee Aditya Purkayashtha gets us underway at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.
TEAM NEWS
🚨TEAM NEWS IN🚨— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) February 24, 2022
Here’s how we will line up at the Maidan tonight 🏟🟣⚫️#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #ANewDawn #OFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/2VCrDVrbDC
🚨TEAM NEWS🚨— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) February 24, 2022
Hugo returns! 💚♥️#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon #HeroISL #OFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/ZtizcrvkAh
Odisha vs ATK Mohun Bagan
The last time these two sides met, it was a goalless draw. The result, whatever it is, doesn't do much for Odisha other than the points they accumulate this season in their last game. However, for Juan Ferrando's side, a draw or a loss will further take the battle of topping the lot out of their own hands.
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL).