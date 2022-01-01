Live Blog

Odisha 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

The Kalinga Warriors cannot make it to the semi-finals but can upset the Mariners' quest to top the league

Updated
ISL

55' ATK Mohun Bagan SUB

2022-02-24T15:14:04.708Z

Carl McHugh OUT, Roy Krishna IN

Second half underway

2022-02-24T15:04:50.691Z

No changes at the start of the second half, Odisha will be missing Javi, as Bagan chase second spot should they manage to pick a win tonight.

HT: Odisha 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan

2022-02-24T14:49:19.000Z

A lot has transpired in the opening 45 minutes or so of this fixture with three penalties, another not given, Bagan cancelling Odisha's early opener within minutes.

More to look out for in the second half.

40' Bad news for Odisha with a forced change

2022-02-24T14:38:59.000Z

It's Javi Hernandez, who looks to have picked an injury, being replaced by Daniel Lalhlimpuia.

Bagan lucky not to concede another penalty

2022-02-24T14:37:52.000Z

If Boumous was flagged off-side en route towards goal in the opening minutes of the game, Aridai has been clipped off the ball from his feet after receiving a long lob from Javi.

The corner taken short is whipped inside the area by Javi but it seems as though the referee has NOT spotted Tiri's arms wrapped all around Hector Rodas before Jerry eventually fired it over.

24' Amrinder saves Javi's penalty

2022-02-24T14:24:26.322Z

Aditya pointed to the spot for the second time in the tie, this time at the opposite end as he deemed Tiri to bring down Aridai just about inside the area. There are protests from the Bagan players and the bench but it stayed a penalty.

Amrinder dives low to his left to keep out Javi Hernandez' shot from 12 yards out and pounced on the ball to prevent any damage from the rebound.

8' KAUKO EQUALISES FROM THE SPOT

2022-02-24T14:08:35.000Z

Sahil Panwar has been deemed guilty of barging into the back of Hugo Boumous as both the players had the eyes on a long lob in the area.

Aditya has pointed to the spot and Joni Kauko has stepped up to convert the penalty.

5' TLANG SCORES FOR ODISHA

2022-02-24T14:05:52.000Z

Javi has done well to trickle the ball in attack from the middle before releasing Jerry on the right. The winger's cross has evaded all the two or three white shirts before Tlang was first to the ball and it's Odisha taking the early lead.

KICK-OFF!

2022-02-24T14:00:12.000Z

Referee Aditya Purkayashtha gets us underway at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

Odisha vs ATK Mohun Bagan

2022-02-24T13:46:44.000Z

The last time these two sides met, it was a goalless draw. The result, whatever it is, doesn't do much for Odisha other than the points they accumulate this season in their last game. However, for Juan Ferrando's side, a draw or a loss will further take the battle of topping the lot out of their own hands.

Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL).