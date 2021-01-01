Live Blog

Odisha FC 3-1 East Bengal: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

Hector Rodas and Javi Hernandez turned the scoreline in Odisha's favour...

Updated
ISL

59' East Bengal changes

2021-11-30T15:17:08.651Z

Perosevic stays on for now, though

Mrcela, Chima and Amarjit come on for Prce, Sidoel and Dervisevic.

Meanwhile, Odisha's Liridon Krasniqi is having a good game in midfield. Absolutely commanding display on the evening.

Odisha want to score more

2021-11-30T15:12:33.805Z

Who should East Bengal fall back on?

It looks like it's time to stop expecting anything more from Antonio Perosevic in this tie as it was evident that the Croat has felt some pain in his knee after the first half clash with Nandha while going for a shot a while ago. Perhaps time to get Daniel Chima in the mix, along with some other changes.

Odisha players moving well in attack with Aridai the livewire in this half. Hira Mondal does well to intercept the pass to Isak on the last occasion.

Second half underway

2021-11-30T15:03:33.819Z

Three changes by Odisha coach Kiko Ramirez

Bora, Aridai and Jonathas comes on for Thoiba, Javi and Victor Mongil

HT: Odisha 3-1 East Bengal

2021-11-30T14:49:16.907Z

East Bengal are in deep trouble

It's the second consecutive game that East Bengal have conceded thrice in the first half, albeit they prevented ATK Mohun Bagan from scoring in the second half the last time out.

Odisha are absolutely loving it and it won't be wrong to expect them to score more, but can East Bengal make a spectacular come-back instead?

The set-pieces have cetainly hurt both sides as all four goals have been scored from deadball situations.

45' BUT JAVI IT IS!

2021-11-30T14:46:15.360Z

East Bengal have conceded seven goals and their third game is not done yet

A direct swirling free-kick and it's into the far side of the goal. It's three goals in two games now for Javi Hernandez in the ISL season 8.

43' JAVIIIII...

2021-11-30T14:44:02.895Z

Could have been rout at HT against East Bengal

Jerry released Javi who moves past Raju Gaikwad well but the Spaniard shot above the mark.

40' IT'S RODAS AGAIN

2021-11-30T14:41:12.658Z

And it's Javi's assist again, too

This time Hector Rodas has charged right into the middle of the box to head Javi's corner into the ground which was enough to beat Suvam a second time.

33' HECTOR RODAS 1-1

2021-11-30T14:33:58.011Z

Javi Hernandez assist

Hector Rodas has traveled all across on the blind side of the East Bengal backline to head in Javi Hernandez's free-kick across goal and into Suvam Sen's goal.

The goal is followed with Isak coming on for Nandha.

Water break: Odisha 0-1 SCEB

2021-11-30T14:31:15.378Z

It's far from over

Will Odisha equalise after the break?

23' NANDHA!!!!

2021-11-30T14:23:04.361Z

What a miss...should have been 1-1

A beautiful curling cross by Jerry that lands nicely for Nandha on the left side but the latter has lashed it wide as Javi Hernandez was also far from it at the far post.

East Bengal were just beginning to look a bit comfortable after the opener and this now will raise the confidence of the Odisha side.

13' SMASHED BY SIDOEL

2021-11-30T14:13:23.534Z

East Bengal take the lead

A long throw in by Raju Gaikwad lands at the feet of Sidoel who is not closed down by any of the Odisha players as the Dutchman smashed it in the back of Kamaljit's net.

No early goals

2021-11-30T14:08:19.572Z

...if that is what you expected

The game at Tilak Maidan stadium is Odisha's second of the season and East Bengal's third. The Kalinga Warriors are looking comfortable with the ball at their feet at the moment.

TEAM NEWS

2021-11-30T13:58:36.491Z

Odisha vs East Bengal

Odisha:

East Bengal:

Will East Bengal get their first win of the season?

2021-11-30T13:51:03.645Z

Odisha vs East Bengal

Odisha began with a 3-1 win over Bengaluru and East Bengal are coming on the back of a 3-0 loss against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata derby after opening their season with a 1-1 draw against Jamshedpur.
Welcome to the LIVE action between Odisha and East Bengal.