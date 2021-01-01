3' ODISHA TAKE THE LEAD!
It's a blunder by Gurpreet but Odisha won't complain
A lack of communication at the back sees Bengaluru goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu an incoming lob as far as Javi Hernandez has chipped it above Alan Costa and into the back of the net with Gurpreet no where near.
TEAM NEWS
🚨T E A M N E W S I N🚨
Here's how @enkikos's men will lineup tonight against BFC
— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC)November 24, 2021
TEAM NEWS! Prince Ibara and Naorem Roshan Singh are handed starts as Ajith Kumar and Cleiton Silva drop to the bench in Marco Pezzaiuoli's plans for #OFCBFC.
— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc)November 24, 2021
Can Odisha kick off their campaign with a win?
It's Odisha's first game under Spanish coach Kiko Ramirez and it's their first game of the season against Bengaluru who started their campaign with a 4-2 win against NorthEast United. Follow the LIVE action!