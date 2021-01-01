Live Blog

Odisha FC 1-0 Bengaluru FC: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

The Kalinga Warriors take the early lead after a blunder by Gurpreet

3' ODISHA TAKE THE LEAD!

2021-11-24T14:05:09.184Z

It's a blunder by Gurpreet but Odisha won't complain

A lack of communication at the back sees Bengaluru goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu an incoming lob as far as Javi Hernandez has chipped it above Alan Costa and into the back of the net with Gurpreet no where near.

TEAM NEWS

2021-11-24T14:02:40.404Z

Can Odisha kick off their campaign with a win?

2021-11-24T13:59:13.638Z

It's Odisha's first game under Spanish coach Kiko Ramirez and it's their first game of the season against Bengaluru who started their campaign with a 4-2 win against NorthEast United. Follow the LIVE action!