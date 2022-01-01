46' Changes for the second half
Narender has replaced the injured Hartley for Jamshedpur, while Irshad and Sahanek make way for Danmawia and Marcelinho at the NorthEast end as the second half kicks off.
HT: NorthEast United 0-1 Jamshedpur
Seiminlen Dougel broke the deadlock for Jamshedpur who had to wait for their opportunity to do so. They will be without Peter Hartley at the back as the defender has limped off towards the end of the half. Stay tuned for the second half.
35' LEN DOUNGEL SCORES!
A quick throw in by Ricky followed by a diagonal ball towards the second post from the left by Mobashir sees Len Doungel come in and nod the ball at the back of the net.
Jamshedpur not having it easy
Ritwik brings down a long ball but that's great piece of defending by Joe to take the ball off the Jamshedpur attacker who has scored in the last couple of games. Coyle's men are not quite able to deliver many passes in the area while Sahanek has tested Rehenesh, though the shot on the turn after a good passage of play by the Highlanders.
Is that a penalty?
Mirshad mistimed his run ahead of his own defender Diallo as Chukwu also chases a long lob in the NorthEast box. The Nigerian goes down to contact inside the box but the referee seems to be in a lenient mood.
The notable chance at the other end so far was when Imran Khan headed wide of the mark in the fourth minute.
KICK-OFF!
The on-field referee with the whistle, Rowan Arumughan, gets us underway at the Fatorda.
TEAM NEWS
Everyone wants Jamshedpur to drop points
In the race to the top of the table to clinch the ISL League Shield, Jamshedpur have everything in their own hands at the moment, but Owen Coyle's men will be vary of NorthEast United's win over Bengaluru in their last outing.
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of the Indian Super League (ISL) tie.