HT: Kerala Blasters 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan
Vazquez had his eye on the top right corner, and so did Liston from a free-kick taken in the first half action besides the two early goals.
Who comes on top at the end of full time? Stay tuned.
End-to-end game
More goals can be expected from this tie. Kerala had flashed the early warnings before Luna scored the opener and had some chances after Bagan scored the equaliser as well, with Pereyra Diaz forcing a save from Amrinder before Bijoy missed to nod in the resultant corner.
For the Kolkatan outfit, Liston forced a good save from Gill after being played through by Williams. The move also invited controversy as the on-field referee overruled his assistant who had his flag raised for off-side as Williams' pass came off Puitea on its way to Liston.
8' DAVID WILLIAMS EQUALISES
No time for celebrations as the Mariners have exploited the high line played by Ivan Vukomanovic's men with Pritam released on the right. The cross finds Willliams who makes no mistake.
7' ADRIAN LUNA SCORES!
It's hit with precision. Adrian Luna's free-kick has left ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Amrinder Singh flat footed as the ball finds the bottom left corner. The set-piece was a result of McHugh losing the ball to Sahal and then fouling the Blasters medio in desperation of winning back possession.
KICK-OFF!
The referee for the tie is Rahul Kumar Gupta and we're underway at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco.
TEAM NEWS
TEAM NEWS HAS ARRIVED 🚨— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 19, 2022
Marko and @harman_khabra slot back into the lineup to face ATKMB tonight! #KBFCATKMB #YennumYellow #KBFC #കേരളബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് pic.twitter.com/GgEBC3jHf9
🚨 TEAM NEWS 🚨@willo_15 is 🔙 in the starting lineup!#ATKMohunBagan #JoyMohunBagan #AmraSobujMaroon #HeroISL #KBFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/Hq9EthToBR— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) February 19, 2022
A game of top significance
The result of today's games in the Indian Super League (ISL) double-header Saturday will decide whether we can have two joint leaders or even three. First up now, it's Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan with the Yellow Army trailing the Mariners by three points. Whereas, Bagan are currently jointly lead the standings with Hyderabad on top with their astronomical goal difference as the Nizams take on FC Goa in tonight's second fixture later on.
