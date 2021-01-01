Poojary.... SKIES IT!
Brilliant inter-change from Hyderabad FC outside the box as the ball falls for Asis Rai on the right flank who just flick it to Nikhil Poojary in the centre. Poojary gets a good first touch and turns to take a shot which rises over he crossbar.
Ogbeche misses an open chance
Ogbeche steam down the right flank as Salam Rajan fails to win the ball away from him with an attempted challenge. Ogbeche, then, runs inside the box and pulls the trigger from a challenging angle but he has skied the attempt.
Sloppy from Vishal Kaith and a brilliant save follows!
A ball is delivered inside the box to find Ogbeche to Kaith charges way out of his mark to punch it away and then clears of the ball on the edge of the box. But a foul gives away a free-kick to HFC.
Edu Garcia tries to bend the ball to the left corner but Kaith makes a spectacular save to clear his lines!
Free-kick for HFC
Free-kick for HFC from the left flank just outside the box after a challenge on Akash Rai on the follow through from Narayan Das. The defender is not convinced with the decision from the referee.
Hitesh Sharma misses a clear chance
Ogbeche lays a cross from the right to Hitesh Sharma, clear inside the box, but he has skied the ball well over the crossbar with Koman making an unsuccessful sliding challenge.
Howler from Kattimani
Edu Garcia receives the ball on the left, in space, as he strides inside the box to pull the trigger but Kattimani spills it and the ball fall just infront of Ogbeche who fails to make the most of it.
Early chance for CFC
The ball is curled inside the box from CFC to find Damjanovic inside the box but Joao Victor wins the aeriel ball to clear off the danger
Kick-off!
Chennaiyin FC get the ball rolling from left to right.
TEAM NEWS
New faces at either ends
HFC XI: Kattimani (GK), Mishra, Sana, Juanan, Ashish, Victor (C), Yasir, Garcia, Hitesh, Narzary, Ogbeche
CFC XI: Kaith (GK), Reagan, Salam, Slavko, Narayan, Ariel, Thapa (C), Koman, Mirlan, Chhangte, Rahim
Substitutes -
Hyderabad: Gurmeet (GK), Chianese, Tavora, Souvik, Danu, Poojary, Nim Dorjee, Pritam, Siverio
Chennaiyin: Debjit (GK), Jerry, Balaji, Deepak, Edwin, Suhail, Ninthoi, Jobby, Lukasz
Who will top the table?
Hyderabad vs Chennaiyin
It's the final match of the first round of the Indian Super League (ISL). Welcome to the live coverage as Hyderabad and Chennaiyin lock horns at Bambolim