Brilliant from Thatal
Wonderful skill from Thatal on left to cut past Seriton inside the box. He, then, takes the shot on his own only to find the gloves of Dheeraj.
Valskis with the first chance of the game
Valksis with the first-chance of the game in the sixth minute!
Komal Thatal wins the ball after it hits the corner flag and goes out, but the referee thinks that he has kept the ball in play. Thatal , then, passes the ball inside the box for Valskis who nudges past the defenders who takes a shot only to find the goalkeeper.
Throw-in for Jamshedpur FC
Ricky takes it short on the left. He gets the ball on return and then crosses the ball inside the box but its too easy for Dheeraj to collect it
Kick-off
Jamshedpur FC kick the ball from left to right and we are underway!
Head-to-head record:
THE BATTLE INTENSIFIES! 🔥— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) November 26, 2021
How excited are you to see these 2 lethal forwards unleash their striking powers in the attacking third? ⚽ #JamKeKhelo #FCGJFC pic.twitter.com/sKHwk7psNB
Owen Coyle has lined-up his men
TP Rehenesh (GK), Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Jitendra Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Komal Thatal, Alexandre Lima, Nerijus Valskis and Greg Stewart.
Juan Ferrando has confirmed has line-up:
Here's how #AmcheGaurs line up against the Men of Steel for our very first home game of the season! 💪— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) November 26, 2021
Powered by @RealFlokiInu#ForcaGoa #FCGJFC #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/wb3SqxzeKH
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to the Live Text Commentary of the ISL 2021-22 fixture between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC straight from Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.