Live Blog

FC Goa 0-0 Jamshedpur FC: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

Juan Ferrando's men are looking to bounce back from the 3-0 loss against Mumbai City...

Updated
Comments (0)
Juan Ferrando, Jamshedpur vs FC Goa
ISL

Brilliant from Thatal

2021-11-26T14:10:42.312Z

Wonderful skill from Thatal on left to cut past Seriton inside the box. He, then, takes the shot on his own only to find the gloves of Dheeraj.

Valskis with the first chance of the game

2021-11-26T14:05:14.996Z

Valksis with the first-chance of the game in the sixth minute!

Komal Thatal wins the ball after it hits the corner flag and goes out, but the referee thinks that he has kept the ball in play. Thatal , then, passes the ball inside the box for Valskis who nudges past the defenders who takes a shot only to find the goalkeeper.

Throw-in for Jamshedpur FC

2021-11-26T14:02:03.739Z

Ricky takes it short on the left. He gets the ball on return and then crosses the ball inside the box but its too easy for Dheeraj to collect it

Kick-off

2021-11-26T13:59:06.822Z

Jamshedpur FC kick the ball from left to right and we are underway!

Owen Coyle has lined-up his men

2021-11-26T13:42:11.532Z

TP Rehenesh (GK), Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Jitendra Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Komal Thatal, Alexandre Lima, Nerijus Valskis and Greg Stewart.

Hello and welcome

2021-11-26T13:40:02.321Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Text Commentary of the ISL 2021-22 fixture between FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC straight from Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.