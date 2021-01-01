HT: East Bengal 1-1 Jamshedpur
It's all to play for in the second half
Jamshedpur has played the game of patience in the build up. Nerijus Valskis saw his first attempt blocked with claims of handball turned down before heading wide in another opportunity that also saw a deflection.
It all turned out well and then for yet another centre-back in Peter Hartley to score at the stroke of half-time after Franjo Prce had opened the scoring earlier on.
45+3' HARTLEY EQUALISES
East Bengal 1-1 Jamshedpur
It's another goal from a set-piece as Nerijus Valskis does well to get up high and direct the ball towards goal and Peter Hartley can't believe his luck as Hnamte has played him on-side to nod it at the back of the net from handshaking distance.
Perosovic is making a BIG presence
Hartley stands in the way of a second
Antonio Perosevic is causing the Jamshedpur defense all sorts of problems. Rehenesh seen under pressure to claim that ball in the air as the Croatian is lurking around - it eventually slips out but comes off Perosevic for a goalkick.
Perosevic blasts another attempt at the side netting after some lovely footwork in the box, he's prevented from taking a shot by Hartley in another opportunity before the English defender put his body in the way of Hnamte's shot.
The ball is in the net again
Jamshedpur are under pressure
Jamshedpur are continuing to see more of the ball. A little bit of a nervous moment as Rehenesh miscues his clearance after a back-pass by Hartley. And it's from the corner again that East Bengal build an attack but this time Tomislav Mrcela is caught off-side as he blasts the ball at the back of the net.
18' EAST BENGAL STRIKE!
It's centre-back Franjo Prce who scores on his ISL debut
It all started with Boris' handball off which Perosevic's free-kick came off the Jamshedpur wall for a corner. Jairu's flag-kick is parried only as far as Perosevic who brings the ball back in the box for Prce to control and put it past Rehenesh with an overhead kick. 1-0.
The action is getting hotter
Chances at either ends
East Bengal's Antonio Perosovic making a darting run on the right flank to square it up for young Lalrinliana Hnamte whose shot is aimed straight at Rehenesh.
On the other side, Valskis vigorously asking referee Crystal John questions of hand ball in the box as his shot comes off Rafique but to be fair, the East Bengal player had his hands tucked into his body.
It's still looking comparatively tamed
All eyes on how East Bengal want to play this season
Owen Coyle's Jamshedpur are looking comfortable with the ball at their feet, enjoying more of the possession. East Bengal are looking to play a bit more aggressively out of the two but for Eli Sabia and Peter Hartley at the heart of the Jamshedpur backline.
TEAM NEWS
Daniel Chima or Nerijus Valskis - Who will score the opener?
𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📋
#SCEB XI: Arindam (GK)(C), Hira, Mrcela, Prce, Sourav, Rafique, Angousana, Hnamte, Jairu, Perosevic, Chima
#JamshedpurFC XI: Rehenesh (GK), Dinliana, Sabia, Hartley (C), Ricky, Boris, Pronay, Alex, Jitendra, Doungel, Valskis
November 21, 2021
East Bengal vs Jamshedpur
The Tilak Maidan is decked up!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the clash between East Bengal and Jamshedpur
We've arrived and it's a beautiful day at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.
🔴🟡👊 #SCEBJFC #JoyEastBengal #WeAreSCEB #আমাগোক্লাব #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/wcdNQob62X
November 21, 2021