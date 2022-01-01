Live Blog

Chennaiyin 0-0 ATK Mohun Bagan: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

A draw is enough for Bagan to equal FC Goa's longest unbeaten record of 15, but a win is what they need to strengthen their Shield hopes...

Updated
KICK-OFF!

2022-03-03T14:00:16.426Z

Crystal John is the referee on the night and he gets us underway at the Fatorda stadium in Goa.

TEAM NEWS

2022-03-03T13:47:20.000Z

All eyes on ATK Mohun Bagan

2022-03-03T13:46:33.000Z

A draw is enough for Bagan to equal FC Goa's longest unbeaten record of 15, but a win is what they need to strengthen their ISL League Shield hopes, but Chennaiyin will put in as much of a challenge they can.

Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash.