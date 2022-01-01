KICK-OFF!
Crystal John is the referee on the night and he gets us underway at the Fatorda stadium in Goa.
TEAM NEWS
🗞 Final starting 1⃣1⃣ for the season.
Samik makes his debut for the club as Sabir Pasha makes 5⃣ changes to the line-up.
Samik makes his debut for the club as Sabir Pasha makes 5⃣ changes to the line-up.

🚨TODAY'S LINE-UP🚨
➡️ Roy returns
➡️ Deepak Tangri back in midfield
➡️ Roy returns

All eyes on ATK Mohun Bagan
A draw is enough for Bagan to equal FC Goa's longest unbeaten record of 15, but a win is what they need to strengthen their ISL League Shield hopes, but Chennaiyin will put in as much of a challenge they can.
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash.