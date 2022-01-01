69' Blasters substitution
Sahal OUT
Prasanth IN
63' Good save by Gill
Odisha are moving from the middle as Javi has flicked one through for Jonathas who only has Gill to beat having made it past Hormipam, but his shot is kept out by Gill diving to his left as the Brazilian looked to just about put it above and beyond the Kerala custodian.
56' Nishu shoots one wide
Vazquez puts it in the box for Khabra on the right, who cross goal pass finds Nishu at the edge of the box. The full-back has however shot this one wide.
Jerry was seen flying in to meet a Nandha cross from the left on the other end a couple of minutes ago, and it was as if Nishu got a shaved header to get it away from the Odisha attacker on that occasion.
Second half underway
Two changes for Odisha at the switch of ends
Ruatthara, Krasniqi OUT
Thoiba, Jonathas IN
Odisha will be hoping for a repeat of that second half performance against Mumbai City, which ended in a 4-2 win for them after trailing 1-2 at half-time, if they want to get a positive result here tonight.
HT: Odisha 0-2 Kerala Blasters
Nishu Kumar and Harmanjot Khabra have scored a piece each but they had plenty more opportunities till the end of the half as Hector Rodas has done well to cut out the opportunities to Nishu for another and Sahal just before the break.
40' KHABRA MAKES IT 2-0
There's absolutely no one marking Khabra who gets in at the near post to steer his header off Luna's corner into the back of the net.
The corner was a result of Pereyra Diaz's attempt coming off a rival defender after a well controlled long ball from Sahal by Vazquez in the box.
36' Chance for Odisha
Didn't look like Rodas expected to get at the end of that Javi floated delivery in the box as Jeakson and Nishu was in front of him as the ball has just about come off the Odisha defender to Gill in the Kerala goal.
28' NISHU SCORES FOR KERALA
A lovely control by Nishu near the edge of the box off a lob sent in by Luna, sidesteps Hendry and has beaten Arsh with a well placed shot in the far side from the left.
26' Gill denies Javi
A good counter-attacking move by Odisha sees Issac running across the right wing before squaring it in for Javi who has turned his marked in Hormipam before taking a shot which Gill manages to save.
20' Another chance for Kerala
A good cross in the area by Sahal after the initial delivery from the corner is flapped wide by Arsh. Khabra is going for it but so does Hendry who does well to lead the ball away from the Odisha goal.
Odisha, on their part, have won themselves a few free-kicks but Javi hasn't been able to make them count for much so far.
11' ALMOST CAUGHT OUT
Hendry's pass to Rodas in the Odisha defense was a little off directed as Pereyra Diaz sniffs his opportunity but the Spanish defender recovers and plays it to his keeper to contain the situation.
6' CHANCE, KERALA!
Luna and Vazquez combining well on the left including a lovely flick to give the ball back to his team-mate who sends Sahal through on goal but the pass is a bit too hard as it races to the onrushing Arsh first.
The Odisha goalkeeper who makes his first start of the season did well to keep out Pereyra Diaz's shot at his near post earlier in the second minute as well.
Kick-off!
Referee Senthil Nathan S gets us underway at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco and it's Kerala - in their usual yellow - kicking from right to left and Odisha - in orange and white - running down from the opposite end.
TEAM NEWS
Odisha:
Here's our lineup for tonight against the Blasters
Here's our lineup for tonight against the Blasters ⚔️👊#OdishaFC #ଆମଟିମ୍ଆମଗେମ୍ #ANewDawn #ISL #LetsFootball #OFCKBFC pic.twitter.com/sDOOMF6Lxa
Kerala Blasters:
Team news has arrived!
Nishu Kumar returns to the starting lineup as Luna leads the side out tonight!
Who's up for a win tonight?
Yesterday, it was Jamshedpur who went on top for the first time in the Red Miners' history. Today, Kerala Blasters can reclaim the top spot should they pick a win over Odisha who can go three points within the top spot with a win of their own.
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) at Vasco.