51' CHIANESE EQUALISES FOR HFC
Chianese is running through the middle as Akash sprints with the ball on the left. In comes a perfect cross to beat the reach of Victor Mongil as Chianese has lost his marker in Sahil to nod in the equaliser off a free-header. A well-worked goal.
48' WHOAA JAVI...
What a sliced volley of a shot by Javi with his left foot after his initial shot was blocked. It got past Kattimani but came off the horizontal and Nandha unable to keep his shot off the rebound on target.
Second half resumes
One change for Hyderabad
Odisha are leading at the beginning of the second half on account of their own at the stroke of half-time.
Manolo Marquez has introduced Sahil Tavora in place of Souvik who picked a yellow in the first half. Can Hyderabad overcome that one-goal deficit or will Odisha build on it to go third from seventh?
HT: Odisha 1-0 Hyderabad
It was all about making the best of your chances and what better example than Odisha's only attempt on goal that has resulted in a goal while Hyderabad have had as many as 3 on target and 8 shots off target in the first half.
45' ONE ATTEMPT ONE GOAL
Jerry scores for Odisha!
Krasniqi moves into attack, Nandha for company on the left and a brilliant cross for Jerry to come in and stun Kattimani in the Hyderabad goal. Kattimani was not tested so far in the game. And now Odisha have the lead from their very first attempt at goal.
Everything is aimed at Bart in the box
Bart's header from a corner comes off Victor Mongil's back and off the upright. The resultant corner by Chianese and an eventual cross also aimed at the Nigerian forward but the Odisha defense doing enough with Victor Mongil keeping Bart at bay on that occasion.
Ogbeche goes down in the box, no penalty
It's a drinks break being called for right now with the last major event being that penalty shout as Ogbeche was seen charging inside the Odisha box with a apparent contact from Sailung.
Odisha have struggled to build an attacking move leave aside register a shot on or even off target so far.
Hyderabad are knocking on the door
Chianese's corner after Victor Mongil's super block on Ogbeche's shot is headed towards goal by Juanan. Not the best of clearances by Arsh who has been looking a bit nervous in goal for Odisha. Rai tries to play it back to Chianese on the flank, but the Australian is flagged off-side.
Chianese wide, Bart stolen by his team-mate
A delivery by Poojary is headed wide by Chianese just before Aniket has swept away the ball off the feet of Bart who was already intending to take a shot.
20' Ogbeche tests Arshdeep
Hoping to draw level with the record of 48 ISL goals jointly held by Coro and Sunil Chhetri right now, Ogbeche hits his free-kick directly in the path of Arsh and the rebound is shot horribly wide by a half-volleyed attempt by Aniket. Had to hit it first time, to be fair.
19' Joao Victor shoots wide
And that counts for the first shot off-target for either side as the Spaniard linked up with Bart up front but couldn't keep his shot on target.
Numbers not conducive for goals
Hyderabad have but just that one shot (Aniket) on target, none for Odisha so far who are still managing to build from the back. No shots off target for both teams.
Well over 150 passes between the two teams so far but not a good string of them. Both teams need to start getting better to score the opener.
Odisha left defending for now
Victor Mongil and Lalhrezuala Sailung have contained the situation after multiple deliveries in the box, while Chianese's earlier cross was too wide and Aniket's low cross in the area hit straight at Arshdeep as Ogbeche was charging in.
Kick-off!
Bartholomew Ogbeche needs two goals to break the ISL's all-time goalscoring record. Hyderabad defeated Odisha 6-1 in the first leg fixture. Who wins tonight?
TEAM NEWS
Odisha vs Hyderabad
Odisha join or Hyderabad extend?
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of the Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Odisha and Hyderabad as Kino Garcia's men can go level on points with the league leaders who will be looking to go three points clear of Kerala Blasters.