Odisha are eighth in the live standings but there are no signs of them backing down under Kino Garcia either. Tlang fires across the face of goal after a good passage of play between Javi and Aridai.

Aridai himself involved in another chance a bit earlier on in the 12th minute wherein he took on the left flank before taking on Debjit with a shot. However, it wasn't hit with enough on it to beat the Chennaiyin goalkeeper.