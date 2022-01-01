18' JAVI GETS ODISHA BACK IN IT
It definitely looked like a premeditated move as Issac played it forward to Javi. The Spaniard played a one-two with Jonathas. The Brazilian knew exactly what was planned as he put it on a platter for Javi who placed it beautifully in the top left corner with his left foot. 1-1.
Down but not out yet
Odisha are eighth in the live standings but there are no signs of them backing down under Kino Garcia either. Tlang fires across the face of goal after a good passage of play between Javi and Aridai.
Aridai himself involved in another chance a bit earlier on in the 12th minute wherein he took on the left flank before taking on Debjit with a shot. However, it wasn't hit with enough on it to beat the Chennaiyin goalkeeper.
Newfound vigour for Chennaiyin
Scoring a goal after over 270 minutes or nearly three whole games, Chennaiyin have made the best possible start to lift up their dampened spirits, losing three of their last four games. The team looks to have come alive under Sabir Pasha.
2' GOAL! RAHIM ALI SCORES
NewThoiba Singh's foul just outside the Odisha box has proven expensive for his side as Valskis' free-kick came off the wall and took a few touches including Narayan Das getting into the mix before Rahim Ali pounced on the opportunity to slot it at the back of the net from the right side of the six yard area.
KICK-OFF
Referee Abhik Chatterjee gets us underway at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco.
TEAM NEWS
🚨TEAM NEWS IN🚨— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) February 16, 2022
Here’s your starting XI for tonight against CFC 🟣⚫️#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #ANewDawn #OFCCFC pic.twitter.com/byKR2sjJ4N
🗞 Sabir names his first line-up as Head Coach 💙— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) February 16, 2022
Koman, Edwin, Rahim and Valskis return to the starting 1⃣ 1⃣
Brought to you by @apollotyres #OFCCFC #AllInForChennaiyin @ApolloXSports pic.twitter.com/24veQwTG2B
Make or break
It's not over yet for these two teams in the race to a top four finish in arguably the most competitive Indian Super League season among all. Odisha are seventh and Chennaiyin eighth on 21 and 19 points respectively. The games are running out for both teams.
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog.