52' SANTANA...Off the upright
Hernan Santana has controlled the ball after a corner and has fired from the left towards the far side of goal and it has come off the upright. What a moment that would have been should that have gone in.
49' Better from Mirshad in NorthEast goal
Aridai's free-kick has taken a few touches at the edge of the box before Javi's half-volley is palmed away by Mirshad who gets lucky as Victor Mongil's follow up shot goes wide.
Irshad testing Arshdeep crossing over
NEU change at HT
The second half has started with one change for NorthEast with Danmawia replacing Mapuia.
Meanwhile, a Hector Rodas clearance that has fallen as far as Irshad has tempted the latter to take a shot from well out of the box. He does, and has forced a save off Arshdeep who takes control of the ball on second attempt.
HT: NorthEast United 0-2 Odisha
It will be interesting to see if Khalid Jamil can master a comeback from his men who have proved to be a side never to give up in this season. Javi has forced a good save from Mirshad off a well-taken free-kick towards the end of the half.
Stay tuned for the next 45 plus injury time.
Odisha pulling the strings
Comfortable with a two-goal cushion, Javi and Aridai have not shyed from taking shots from distance. Javi's left-footed curling attempt didn't have enough of a dip on it to enter the top left corner wish Mirshad left flat-footed and Aridai's shot was wide as the goalscorer of the second in today's tie apologised for not passing to Jerry instead.
Then around the 40th minute mark, Jerry was caught in two minds after receiving a through pass from Javi on the right as he slams the turf after his cross wouldn't find Aridai on the other side as he had the option of pulling the trigger as well.
31' OFF THE POST
Lakra has been struggling to keep pace with Aridai in his own team's half but has done well to cause problems in attack right now as he has hoodwinked Sahil and in his attempt to find Mapuia, or perhaps even go for goal, sees his shot come off the upright as Irshad blasts the rebound wide.
23' Suhair...so close!
Suhair does well to outbeat his marker on the far side to get his head at the other on Irshad's cross from the right but it's just fallen wide of the mark. It would have been interesting if that was on mark. The turn it would have given this match-up.
22' ARIDAI MAKES IT 2-0
Just after Suhair forced a save off Arshdeep albeit a weak shot, Aridai has beaten Mirshad in what had to be a save at the other end. How many goalkeeping errors have we seen this season.
Take nothing away from Javi's lob for Aridai and the latter dancing past Lakra to create enough space to take a shot at goal.
17' DANIEL SCORES FOR ODISHA
Brilliant spade work done by Aridai down the left flank, beats Lakra fair and square and what a inch-perfect cross inside the box for a waiting Daniel to tap it in the goal.
16' MAPUIA
Mapuia mishits his chance that was created by Suhair on the left.
NorthEast will not sit quiet
Gurjinder has taken charge of building an attack from the left but his delivery has no takers in the Odisha box.
Odisha putting the early pressure
Aridai was quick to intercept a poor pass by Irshad in the NorthEast half but it was a good recovery through Shareef before taking cognisance of a couple of corners, which has been one area the Highlanders are particular vary of this season.
Kick-off!
Referee Ashwin gets us underway at the Fatorda
TEAM NEWS
NorthEast United vs Odisha
Our first home game of the year! 🔴⚪⚫— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) January 18, 2022
And this is how we line-up 🗞️#NEUOFC #StrongerAsOne #TogetherWeAreInfinite pic.twitter.com/L5aJsA2i1q
Our starting XI for tonight 👊🏻⚪️🔵#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #ANewDawn #NEUOFC pic.twitter.com/GelWfN1D2C— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) January 18, 2022
10th vs ninth in the ISL season 8
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between 10th-placed NorthEast United and ninth-placed Odisha.