KICK-OFF!
We're underway at the Fatorda stadium in Goa
One of these two teams will be at the bottom of the table at the end of Matchday 4 that begun with Chennaiyin FC going atop - at least temporarily - after opening the matchday with a goalless draw agaisnt East Bengal last night.
TEAM NEWS - FC Goa
A foreign center-back pairing 👀
.@dylfoxy is all set to make his debut for the Gaurs as Coach Juan names his line-up against the Highlanders 🤩— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) December 4, 2021
Powered by @RealFlokiInu#ForcaGoa #NEUFCG #AmcheGaurs #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/yzKehwKmuc
TEAM NEWS - NorthEast Utd
Khalid Jamil's side have suffered a huge blow with Federico Gallego out for the season
🥁 Presenting our line-up for #NEUFCG...— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) December 4, 2021
Let's go Highlanders!!! 🔴#StrongerAsOne #TogetherWeAreInfinite pic.twitter.com/FRd1lSEssE
Bottom of the table clash!
Who would have thought?
Worst starts of sorts for both NorthEast United and FC Goa in season 8 of the Indian Super League. The Highlanders have a point more than their 2015 campaign when they had lost their opening three games and the Gaurs will look to avoid repeating losing their first three games of the season after doing so in 2016.
Welcome to the Live coverage of the game between NorthEast United and FC Goa.