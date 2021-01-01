Live Blog

NorthEast United 0-0 FC Goa: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

The bottom two in the ISL go head to head...

Updated
Comments (0)
Juan Ferrando FC Goa ISL 8
ISL

KICK-OFF!

2021-12-04T14:01:01.491Z

We're underway at the Fatorda stadium in Goa

One of these two teams will be at the bottom of the table at the end of Matchday 4 that begun with Chennaiyin FC going atop - at least temporarily - after opening the matchday with a goalless draw agaisnt East Bengal last night.

Bottom of the table clash!

2021-12-04T13:19:08.112Z

Who would have thought?

Worst starts of sorts for both NorthEast United and FC Goa in season 8 of the Indian Super League. The Highlanders have a point more than their 2015 campaign when they had lost their opening three games and the Gaurs will look to avoid repeating losing their first three games of the season after doing so in 2016.

Welcome to the Live coverage of the game between NorthEast United and FC Goa.