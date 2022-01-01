Second half resumes
No changes at the start of the second 45.
HT: NorthEast United 0-0 Bengaluru
So it's NorthEast United who have come closer of the two to scoring at least a goal or two at the half, but not that the Blues didn't have good opportunity. Goalless is how it will start at the resumption of play in 15 minutes.
32' CLEITON...What a chance!
Bhutia does well to skip past a couple of red shirts from alongside him before picking Cleiton at his left but the Brazilian's shot was not as sweetly hit as he would have liked as it ends up as an easy save for Mirshad.
30' Bengaluru SUB
Parag OUT, Muirang IN
Three BIG chances for NorthEast Utd
First a brilliant cross by Joe from the right is headed just wide of the right post by Imran, then Brown hitting the horizontal after Suhair did well to find the Jamaican forward after snatching the ball off Parag's feet before Santana forced a save from Lara after Suhair's attempt came off the Bengaluru backline.
Chhetri has been quite aggresive at the other end meanwhile but hasn't quite been able to find a good enough opening for himself or his team-mates.
Bengaluru with the better chances
Sunil Chhetri has come closest to heading a delivery from the right against the challenge of Joe in the NorthEast United box. That is after Bruno Ramirez shot one wide minutes earlier while Cleiton had the first shot of the game in the second minute wherein he was blocked out for a corner by Flottmann.
The only chance for the northeast camp so far is the through pass that was intented for the run of Brown in the Bengaluru box but with too much weight on it.
KICK-OFF
Referee Venkatesh R gets us underway
TEAM NEWS
Our 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲-𝘂𝗽 for tonight! 🗞️
Mirshad & Brown are back in the starting XI!
TEAM NEWS! Namgyal Bhutia starts in place of the suspended Naorem Roshan Singh while Lara Sharma is handed a spot between the sticks to face the Highlanders at the Fatorda tonight. ⚡
It's an uphill task
Bengaluru are sixth and can go fourth, and although NorthEast United are well and truly out of the play-off race since the last few rounds, Khalid Jamil's men can still pose a threat to the teams fighting to go top.
