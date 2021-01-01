Ouch!
Is Franjo Prce okay?
It seems as though the East Bengal defender has landed badly on his ankle while vying for the ball in between Suhair and Imran. That twist of the ankle can hurt. Adil is already seen warming up in case a change is required.
How has it been in the opening 10 minutes?
East Bengal kicked off with a few quick moves into attack, including a corner and one of those long throw-ins from Raju Gaikwad until NorthEast eventually gained a little bit of control but haven't had a shy at goal yet.
KICK-OFF
We're underway from the Fatorda Stadium in Goa and both teams will be eager to get cracking tonight in hopes of making this game the begining of their turn-around for the better.
Arindam is back in goal for East Bengal
Rafique also makes his way back in the XI
Camara is among those back in the NEUFC XI
No foreigner on the bench
Hello and welcome
It's a must win game for either side as NorthEast United have just one win and East Bengal none. Follow GOAL's live blog as the two teams go head-to-head.