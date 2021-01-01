Live Blog

NorthEast United 0-0 East Bengal: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

The bottom two teams on the ISL table clash against each other...

Ouch!

2021-12-17T14:15:08.000Z

Is Franjo Prce okay?

It seems as though the East Bengal defender has landed badly on his ankle while vying for the ball in between Suhair and Imran. That twist of the ankle can hurt. Adil is already seen warming up in case a change is required.

How has it been in the opening 10 minutes?

2021-12-17T14:11:08.897Z

East Bengal kicked off with a few quick moves into attack, including a corner and one of those long throw-ins from Raju Gaikwad until NorthEast eventually gained a little bit of control but haven't had a shy at goal yet.

KICK-OFF

2021-12-17T14:00:31.000Z

We're underway from the Fatorda Stadium in Goa and both teams will be eager to get cracking tonight in hopes of making this game the begining of their turn-around for the better.

Hello and welcome

2021-12-17T13:52:38.228Z

It's a must win game for either side as NorthEast United have just one win and East Bengal none. Follow GOAL's live blog as the two teams go head-to-head.