Mumbai City vs Benglauru

● Mumbai City have won five of their last six matches against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super

League (L1), including a 3-1 win earlier in the season.

● Mumbai City are winless in their last four matches in the Indian Super League (D2 L2), it is their

longest such run since remaining winless in six matches between October and December 2019

(D4 L2).

● Bengaluru are unbeaten in their last four matches in the Indian Super League (W1 D3), a win or

draw on Monday will see them register their longest unbeaten run in the league since December

2020 (6 matches, W3 D3).

● Mumbai City FC have registered 74 sequences of 10+ passes in this season of the Indian Super

League, the most by a team this season.

● Bengaluru FC have had just 10 sequences of 10+ passes registered against them in this season

of the Indian Super League, the least of any team.

● No team has scored more goals in the first half than Mumbai City FC, 14 of their 22 goals have

been scored during this period.

● Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC have scored 10 goals each from set pieces, the highest of any

team during the current ISL season.

● No player has a better shooting accuracy than Mumbai City FC’s Igor Angulo (71%) in this

season of the ISL, 15 of his 21 shots attempted were on target (min. 15 shots attempted).