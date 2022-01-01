60' Mumbai City sub
Bipin OUT
Gurkirat IN
58' There comes Chhetri
Prince Ibara OUT
Sunil Chhetri IN
Bengaluru continue to trouble Mumbai City
The likes of Cleiton and Danish are pressing high up the line and up to putting more pressure on the Islanders backline. Winning corners is also one of the positive signs for the Blues having scored off one of the three in the first half.
One of Cleiton's attempts after being put through by Suresh a couple of minutes ago came off Fall and could go anywhere as Lachenpa took the onus on him to make sure it's not going in, with Fall heading away the resultant Roshan flag-kick on that occasion.
Second half resumes
With three changes for Mumbai City
Vinit, Vignesh, Catatau OUT
Raynier, Ranawade, Angulo IN
HT: Who would have predicted this scoreline?
Bengaluru are three goals up against Mumbai City and Marco Pezzaiuoli's men look far from done for the evening for the kind of mood they have gotten into.
Stay tuned for the second half.
45+4' IBARA AGAIN! 3-0
That's assist number 5 for Roshan, this time from a corner as Ibara has risen above everyone else to make it 3-0 at hafl-time.
The set-piece was a result of Suresh forcing Lachenpa to thwarting it away for a corner after the Mumbai City had done well to keep out Ramirez's shot despite a deflection off Fall.
43' ALMOST 3-0!
Brilliant spade work by Ibara on the right again and he manages to pin point Cleiton Silva in the box as well, but the Brazilian's first time attempt has come off Rakip. So it remains as 2-0 for now.
Bengaluru are pegging Mumbai down
Farooq has just shot wide now in the 35th minute after two previous good chances after the water break. Roshan is the man creating all the problems for Des Buckingham in this tie. His free-kick almost headed in his own goal by Vinit as Fall too misses the follow-up clearance but it has missed the goal too.
And then, off the resultant corner taken by Cleiton that has landed for Roshan after Lachenpa punches it out, the defender's shot has deflected off Ibara but it has missed the mark.
23' IBARA MAKES IT 2-0
Mumbai City have already conceded one more than the whole of last season (17)
Vignesh has failed to deal with a initial cross from the left as the ball has found its way to Roshan who has whipped in a quick cross for Ibara to nod in from close distance.
Mumbai City get lucky again
A while ago, Gurpreet got low to deflect Bipin's cross in the box that was destined to otherwise come across to a diving Catatau.
And now Rakip has put his goalkeeper in trouble with an awkward backpass to control. Lachenpa almost led it into his own net and also gets away with conceding a corner.
Double penalty call in the same move
Vignesh has brought Roshan down in the box and it looked like the Bengaluru player did manage to push the ball away just before the challenge came in. And then it was a call for handball against Vinit in the box from a cross.
Twice lucky.
8' DANISH PUTS BFC IN FRONT
Expected or not, it's happened
Bengaluru have been showing positive signs in attack and this time it's good work by Prince Ibara who uses his body to keep the ball before finding the option of Cleiton at the edge of the box. A tackle from Fall has put the Brazilian off balance but not before slipping the ball for Danish Farooq who placed his shot past Lachenpa to perfection.
Gurpreet kept busy early on
Inman cut a pass back to Apuia on the right. A first time cross sent in and Cassio's diving header is blocked by Gurpreet, who then had to keep out a low shot from the left by Bipin after being played through by Cassio.
KICK-OFF!
We're underway from the Fatorda stadium in Margao.
Opta Facts
Mumbai City vs Benglauru
● Mumbai City have won five of their last six matches against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super
League (L1), including a 3-1 win earlier in the season.
● Mumbai City are winless in their last four matches in the Indian Super League (D2 L2), it is their
longest such run since remaining winless in six matches between October and December 2019
(D4 L2).
● Bengaluru are unbeaten in their last four matches in the Indian Super League (W1 D3), a win or
draw on Monday will see them register their longest unbeaten run in the league since December
2020 (6 matches, W3 D3).
● Mumbai City FC have registered 74 sequences of 10+ passes in this season of the Indian Super
League, the most by a team this season.
● Bengaluru FC have had just 10 sequences of 10+ passes registered against them in this season
of the Indian Super League, the least of any team.
● No team has scored more goals in the first half than Mumbai City FC, 14 of their 22 goals have
been scored during this period.
● Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC have scored 10 goals each from set pieces, the highest of any
team during the current ISL season.
● No player has a better shooting accuracy than Mumbai City FC’s Igor Angulo (71%) in this
season of the ISL, 15 of his 21 shots attempted were on target (min. 15 shots attempted).
Big changes in the team news too
Ahmed Jahouh is suspended for Mumbai City, Bengaluru's Chhetri starts on the bench for the fifth straight game
Mumbai City:
📢 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠 𝗙𝗔𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗔 ⤵️
Des Buckingham rings in 4️⃣ changes tonight 🆚 Bengaluru FC as Bradden Inman & Vinit Rai make their full debuts for #TheIslanders 🔹
Send in a 💙 if you can't wait for kick-off! 😬#MCFCBFC #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵
Bengaluru:
TEAM NEWS! Marco Pezzaiuoli rings in two changes to the Blues’ side that turned out last week, with Pratik Chaudhari and Danish Farooq starting ahead of Parag Shrivas and Jayesh Rane. 🔵#WeAreBFC #ComeTogether #MCFCBFC pic.twitter.com/VTbHvMPbYv— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 10, 2022
Big game tonight
Mumbai City vs Bengaluru
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between the Islanders, looking to go back on top, against the Blues who are unbeaten in their last four games.