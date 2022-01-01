Live Blog

Mumbai City 0-3 Bengaluru: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

Prince Ibara has added a brace of his own to Danish Farooq's opener...

Updated
ISL

60' Mumbai City sub

2022-01-10T15:21:36.414Z

Bipin OUT

Gurkirat IN

58' There comes Chhetri

2022-01-10T15:19:51.698Z

Prince Ibara OUT

Sunil Chhetri IN

Bengaluru continue to trouble Mumbai City

2022-01-10T15:11:51.972Z

The likes of Cleiton and Danish are pressing high up the line and up to putting more pressure on the Islanders backline. Winning corners is also one of the positive signs for the Blues having scored off one of the three in the first half.

One of Cleiton's attempts after being put through by Suresh a couple of minutes ago came off Fall and could go anywhere as Lachenpa took the onus on him to make sure it's not going in, with Fall heading away the resultant Roshan flag-kick on that occasion.

Second half resumes

2022-01-10T15:07:04.559Z

With three changes for Mumbai City

Vinit, Vignesh, Catatau OUT

Raynier, Ranawade, Angulo IN

HT: Who would have predicted this scoreline?

2022-01-10T14:55:06.800Z

Bengaluru are three goals up against Mumbai City and Marco Pezzaiuoli's men look far from done for the evening for the kind of mood they have gotten into.

Stay tuned for the second half.

45+4' IBARA AGAIN! 3-0

2022-01-10T14:50:35.008Z

That's assist number 5 for Roshan, this time from a corner as Ibara has risen above everyone else to make it 3-0 at hafl-time.

The set-piece was a result of Suresh forcing Lachenpa to thwarting it away for a corner after the Mumbai City had done well to keep out Ramirez's shot despite a deflection off Fall.

43' ALMOST 3-0!

2022-01-10T14:44:12.676Z

Brilliant spade work by Ibara on the right again and he manages to pin point Cleiton Silva in the box as well, but the Brazilian's first time attempt has come off Rakip. So it remains as 2-0 for now.

Bengaluru are pegging Mumbai down

2022-01-10T14:35:58.989Z

Farooq has just shot wide now in the 35th minute after two previous good chances after the water break. Roshan is the man creating all the problems for Des Buckingham in this tie. His free-kick almost headed in his own goal by Vinit as Fall too misses the follow-up clearance but it has missed the goal too.

And then, off the resultant corner taken by Cleiton that has landed for Roshan after Lachenpa punches it out, the defender's shot has deflected off Ibara but it has missed the mark.

23' IBARA MAKES IT 2-0

2022-01-10T14:24:33.926Z

Mumbai City have already conceded one more than the whole of last season (17)

Vignesh has failed to deal with a initial cross from the left as the ball has found its way to Roshan who has whipped in a quick cross for Ibara to nod in from close distance.

Mumbai City get lucky again

2022-01-10T14:21:09.422Z

A while ago, Gurpreet got low to deflect Bipin's cross in the box that was destined to otherwise come across to a diving Catatau.

And now Rakip has put his goalkeeper in trouble with an awkward backpass to control. Lachenpa almost led it into his own net and also gets away with conceding a corner.

Double penalty call in the same move

2022-01-10T14:12:53.812Z

Vignesh has brought Roshan down in the box and it looked like the Bengaluru player did manage to push the ball away just before the challenge came in. And then it was a call for handball against Vinit in the box from a cross.

Twice lucky.

8' DANISH PUTS BFC IN FRONT

2022-01-10T14:08:48.232Z

Expected or not, it's happened

Bengaluru have been showing positive signs in attack and this time it's good work by Prince Ibara who uses his body to keep the ball before finding the option of Cleiton at the edge of the box. A tackle from Fall has put the Brazilian off balance but not before slipping the ball for Danish Farooq who placed his shot past Lachenpa to perfection.

Gurpreet kept busy early on

2022-01-10T14:04:04.000Z

Inman cut a pass back to Apuia on the right. A first time cross sent in and Cassio's diving header is blocked by Gurpreet, who then had to keep out a low shot from the left by Bipin after being played through by Cassio.

KICK-OFF!

2022-01-10T14:01:25.201Z

We're underway from the Fatorda stadium in Margao.

Opta Facts

2022-01-10T13:42:54.418Z

Mumbai City vs Benglauru

● Mumbai City have won five of their last six matches against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super

League (L1), including a 3-1 win earlier in the season.

● Mumbai City are winless in their last four matches in the Indian Super League (D2 L2), it is their

longest such run since remaining winless in six matches between October and December 2019

(D4 L2).

● Bengaluru are unbeaten in their last four matches in the Indian Super League (W1 D3), a win or

draw on Monday will see them register their longest unbeaten run in the league since December

2020 (6 matches, W3 D3).

● Mumbai City FC have registered 74 sequences of 10+ passes in this season of the Indian Super

League, the most by a team this season.

● Bengaluru FC have had just 10 sequences of 10+ passes registered against them in this season

of the Indian Super League, the least of any team.

● No team has scored more goals in the first half than Mumbai City FC, 14 of their 22 goals have

been scored during this period.

● Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC have scored 10 goals each from set pieces, the highest of any

team during the current ISL season.

● No player has a better shooting accuracy than Mumbai City FC’s Igor Angulo (71%) in this

season of the ISL, 15 of his 21 shots attempted were on target (min. 15 shots attempted).

Big changes in the team news too

2022-01-10T13:38:41.682Z

Ahmed Jahouh is suspended for Mumbai City, Bengaluru's Chhetri starts on the bench for the fifth straight game

Mumbai City:

Bengaluru:

Big game tonight

2022-01-10T13:36:25.934Z

Mumbai City vs Bengaluru

Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between the Islanders, looking to go back on top, against the Blues who are unbeaten in their last four games.