● Mumbai City have won all their four matches against ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super League, it is the only other team apart from Hyderabad (D3) against whom ATKMB are yet to register a win.

● ATK Mohun Bagan are unbeaten in their last seven matches in the Indian Super League, it is their longest unbeaten run in the Indian Super League (W3 D4).

● Mumbai City FC have failed to register a win in their last six matches (D3 L3), alternating between losing matches and drawing them; the last time they remained winless in more matches was between November and December 2015 (7 matches).

● Mumbai City FC are averaging seven sequences of 10+ passes per game in the Indian Super League this season, the best rate for any team; in comparison, ATKMB have averaged five such sequences per game, the third best among all teams.

● Mumbai City FC have conceded 14 goals in their last six matches in the Indian Super League, they had conceded only 13 goals in their 12 matches prior to this run.

● For no other franchise have Indian players accounted for more goals than ATK Mohun Bagan this season, 11 of their goals have been scored by Indians.

● ATK Mohun Bagan right-back Pritam Kotal has managed 31 interceptions in the Indian Super League this season, the most by any player; 25 of these were in his own half, again a league high.

● No player has had more shots on target from inside the box in the ongoing Indian Super League season than Mumbai City FC’s Igor Angulo – 14. Eight of these resulted in goals, the second-most by any player from inside the box (Bartholomew Ogbeche – 10).

● ATK Mohun Bagan custodian Amrinder Singh has saved 15 shots that were taken outside the box in this season of the Indian Super League, no other player has more.

● Mumbai City FC’s Ahmed Jahouh has attempted 33 tackles in the Indian Super League this season, winning 22 of them, both being the most by any player this campaign.