KICK-OFF!
We are underway!
TEAM NEWS
Team news is here! 📰— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 14, 2022
4️⃣ changes for the second game running as @5sanjeevstalin makes his first #HeroISL start and @rahulkp_r7_ makes his return to the matchday squad! 😌
#KBFCSCEB#YennumYellow #KBFC #കേരളബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് pic.twitter.com/wOBya4Wmad
TEAM NEWS: Rahul Paswan is set for #HeroISL debut as Sankar Roy gets another start under the bar. @14mdrafique will lead the team for this one while Joyner Lourenco makes a comeback at the heart of the defence after recovering from injury.#KBFCSCEB #WeAreSCEB #JoyEastBengal pic.twitter.com/EjLflqcDJg— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) February 14, 2022
Five spots in between
Kerala Blasters vs East Bengal
It's fifth-placed Kerala Blasters facing a 10th-placed East Bengal. Ivan Vukomanovic's men can go second with a win.