NorthEast have been in and about
It looks like the northeastern side have had the better of the chances until the half-hour mark with Marcelinho playing in a delicious cross for Suhair earlier on, but Leskovic covering that before the Brazilian saw his shot sail over in the 27th minute.
Mashoor standing in the way once again in the way of another attempt by Kerala as Ayush took a shot off a pass from Sahal just before the water break.
Who's had the better start?
The first 15 minute haven't seen a fair many chances at either ends. Suhair did well to chest the ball away from Hormipam for an attempt at goal that flew wide, while for Kerala it was Nishu who had a shot deflected wide by Mashoor off a Luna corner.
In the season, obviously Kerala have had the better start with six wins amid leading the standings at one stage as well, though Jamil's men were faring okay initially with narrower margins of defeats and spirited come-backs until they lost steam.
KBFC vs NEUFC is underway!
It was a goalless draw the last time these two times met in the ISL. Referee Pratik Mondal has blown the whistle for kick-off.
TEAM NEWS
kicks offHernan Santana is back from suspension for Khalid Jamil's men
TEAM NEWS IS HERE! 📰— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 4, 2022
Just the 1️⃣ change as @Ayush_adhikari_ slots into midfield for tonight's clash against the Highlanders 👊🏽#KBFCNEU #YennumYellow #KBFC #കേരളബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് pic.twitter.com/xJhLEcw49a
Our line-up for tonight! 📃— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) February 4, 2022
Hernan is in the starting XI and Brown is back on the bench! 💪🏼#KBFCNEU #StrongerAsOne #TogetherWeAreInfinite pic.twitter.com/i1BUnKhRWk
10 points apart!
Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United
The two teams are 10 points apart as Kerala Blasters aim to go second and within three points of leaders Hyderabad, and NorthEast United on 10 points aim to get off the bottom spot.
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.