62' Chennaiyin SUB
Germanpreet OUT, Pasha IN
55' JORGE PEREYRA DIAZ AGAIN!
A brilliant touch in the box by Vazquez for Stalin whose shot comes off the post but that's where Pereyra Diaz pounces on his opportunity to double his side's lead. All of a sudden now, Kerala are cruising.
52' FINALLY, Pereyra Diaz scores!
It's the opener from a long lob in the area by Khabra with Luna heading it on to the run of Pereyra Diaz who has done well to turn Devrani and shoot past Gill to finally break the deadlock in the tie.
Changes for the second half
Sahal replaces Vincy for Kerala and Murzaev in for Jobby at the other end as the second half kicks off.
HT: Kerala Blasters 0-0 Chennaiyin
It's been a half of missed chances at the Maidan today evening as Jobby headed another one wide, this time from a bit of a distance, other than Stalin's shot blocked by Devrani at the other end. Both sides could have scored. Fair to say we can expect goals in the second half?
Game of misses. Jobby again now!
Jerry couldn't have done better to take on three yellow shirts and still put in a goalmouth cross to match the run of Jobby Justin who couldn't turn it in the Blasters goal. Minutes to the end of the first half.
Another brilliant miss by Pereyra Diaz
Luna was quick to take the free-kick after Thapa fouled Ayush, as Vazquez took the ball wide on the right and put in right across the face of goal for Pereyra Diaz who missed from handshaking distance. Remarkable miss!
No one's scoring!
Jobby Justin headed wide from the face of the goal off a corner taken by Koman while Pereyra Diaz blasted another shot high and wide after another bit of combination play with Vazquez. Lukasz has been ruled off side for two good opportunities for Chennaiyin as well.
Who's more likely to score first?
Jorge Pereyra Diaz's return from suspension in today's game is quite noticeable with him combining very well with Alvaro Vazquez, mostly, in attack. Vazquez's touch off his heel has set-up his team-mate but Pereyra Diaz is quickly closed down from taking a shot. The Argentine headed another one over earlier on and on the other end, Koman saw his free-kick come off the top right corner of the post.
KICK-OFF!
Referee Pratik Mondal gets us underway at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.
TEAM NEWS
@HormipamRuivah, Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Vincy return to the starting XI to face CFC tonight
Team news for #KBFCCFC
Jobby makes his first start for the club as Sabir Pasha makes 6️⃣ changes to the starting 1️⃣1️⃣.
Jobby makes his first start for the club as Sabir Pasha makes 6 changes to the starting 11.
Upset or glory for Kerala Blasters?
Just a point in their last two games has put Ivan Vukomanovic's men under pressure to pick a win against Chennaiyin tonight. Can Sabir Pasha's side cause an upset for the Blasters' race to the play-offs?
Welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of the first of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clashes.