Kerala Blasters 0-0 Bengaluru: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

The Blasters will want to make their game in hand count as they chase leaders Hyderabad while the Blues can enter the top four...

Alvaro Vazquez, Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC
Both teams going at each other

2022-01-30T14:32:12.000Z

Till the half hour mark, either side could have gone ahead with end-to-end football being played in Vasco. Sahal not really getting in where Vazquez drilled in the cross before Parag's delivery was a bit heavy for Chhetri.

Vazquez' free-kick from distance being pushed over by Gurpreet, and Luna's corner way above everyone towards the far side.

24' OH...IBARA

2022-01-30T14:24:25.318Z

Had to head it on target from that kind of a distance from a Roshan corner but not to discount the fact that Leskovic made sure that the Congolese forward was not going to have it easy.

Bengaluru with the better of the chances tonight, thus far. Nishu, though, did hit one wide from distance that wasn't too far away from the frame of goal.

20' Danish fumbles that!

2022-01-30T14:20:28.907Z

A lovely quick attacking move by Bengaluru from the left channel with Roshan leading the ball to Udanta who squares in a cross but as Chhetri has left it for Danish, it really looked as Danish was already ready to pounce on a rebound if any than line up for a shot that he eventually skewed wide.

Khabra asks for handball in the box

2022-01-30T14:18:01.751Z

It just looked like a stray hand as Khabra headed on the cross from the right after a Kerala corner. The referee doesn't seem interested as Parag was looking away from goal.

The corner was won interestingly as Roshan wasn't ready to take any chances despite Pereyra Diaz missing Luna's cross from the left.

10' Chhetri misses from a free-kick

2022-01-30T14:10:26.877Z

It was Chhetri and Roshan who were standing over the ball until the latter moved back after Jeakson was guilty of a foul on Suresh a little outside the box.

The free-kick has the right idea on it, just a little overhit.

6' Chance for Kerala

2022-01-30T14:06:09.635Z

A strong presence in the front for Kerala with the names they have up front as Luna intercepts play and Vazquez now whips the ball in from the right. A good defensive foot put in by Pratik just ahead of Pereyra Diaz in the box.

KICK-OFF!

2022-01-30T14:00:30.000Z

Referee Harish Kundu gets us underway at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

And straight away a long lob for Chhetri at the edge of the Blasters box but the skipper unable to control it down on the turn while looking to have a sight at goal at the same time.

TEAM NEWS

2022-01-30T13:47:48.019Z

Luna, Pereyra Diaz, Sahal, Vazquez vs Marco Pezzaiuoli's men

This one goes a long way

2022-01-30T13:43:11.131Z

Khabra against is old side, Nishu too. Gill too. The duo start for Kerala Blasters tonight. Bengaluru have Gurpreet come back in place of Lara, Iman replaced by Danish as Udanta, Ibara and Chhetri form the front three.

Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of the Indian Super League (ISL) clash between the Yellow Army and Bengaluru.

It's third placed Kerala Blasters who can go level on points with Hyderabad at the top, with southern rivals Bengaluru who can go four with a win tonight.