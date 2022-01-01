Statistics by @OptaJeev:

● Jamshedpur FC have lost just one of their eight Indian Super League fixtures against NorthEast

United FC (W2 D5), however, this loss came in the most recent fixture between the two sides on

January 17, 2021 (1-2).

● Following their 4-0 drubbing of Odisha FC on December 14, 2021, Jamshedpur FC have failed to

register a win in their next three games (D2 L1); the Red Miners have managed to score just once

during this period.

● NorthEast United FC have lost five of their nine Indian Super League games so far this season,

the most by any team in the competition (W2 D2); only once have the Islanders lost more times

through their first nine games of an ISL season (6 in 2017-18 season).

● Jamshedpur FC gaffer Owen Coyle is yet to register a victory in the Indian Super League against

NorthEast United FC boss Khalid Jamil; the duo have faced each other twice in the league with

the Highlanders gaffer winning one and drawing the other.

● No player from Jamshedpur FC is yet to attempt 300 or more passes in the current Indian Super

League campaign. SC East Bengal are the only other team apart from the Red Miners whose

players haven’t attempted such number of passes in the ongoing tournament.

● Jamshedpur FC have recorded only nine 10+ pass sequences in the ongoing Indian Super

League season while NorthEast United FC have recorded 21 such sequences; these are worst

and second-worst tallies respectively in the competition this season.

● No player has created more chances in the current campaign of the Indian Super League than

Jamshedpur FC’s Greg Stewart (30). He has assisted four times in the current campaign and has

also created most chances from open play this season (20).

● NorthEast United FC’s Suhair Vadakkepeedika has conceded 21 fouls in the Indian Super League

this season, the most by any player; however, he is yet to concede a yellow card in the

competition this term.