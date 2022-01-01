HT: Jamshedpur 1-1 NorthEast United
Jordan Murray scored at the stroke of half-time after the initial chances that he had in the match, while NorthEast have barely found an opening after their opener through Deshorn Brown.
45' Murray has scored, after all
A beautiful delivery from a free-kick by Stewart as Murray has leaped high enough and kept his header on target to beat Mirshad this time. 1-1
43' Mirshad denied Stewart!
That was a good build up by Jamshedpur as have been so many others as Stewart moves into the box after playing Murray wide on the right. The cross is good, but Stewart's shot is blocked by Mirshad.
23' Penalty claim turned down
Lakra seems to have gotten a bit of contact against Stewart in the box but referee A. Rowan is right there to deem that it's not enough to award a penalty.
NorthEast are left defending after that early goal.
21' CHANCE!!!
Just after Mashoor blocked Murray's shot at goal a couple of minutes ago, NorthEast looking susceptible to conceding an equaliser on account of a communication gap between Flottmann and his goalkeeper.
However, it's eventually kept under control by Mashoor again.
14' MURRAAAAAYYY
A brilliant cross into the box by Mobashir with Doungel doing enough to distract Mirshad in goal with his run in the area, too, but Murray has headed wide of the right post in front of an open goal. That should have gone in for the Australian's standards.
4' Deshorn Brown scores!
The Jamaican has seemingly timed his run to perfection to get to the end of a VP Suhair through ball before putting it past Pawan Kumar on his far post.
Kick-off!
We're underway as referee Rowan Arumughan blows the whistle for kick-off at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.
TEAM NEWS
Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United
Jamshedpur:
📋 LINE-UP ANNOUNCEMENT 📋— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) January 6, 2022
Mobashir makes his first start of the season and Eli Sabia returns to the starting XI. ⚽⚔
Goalkeeper, Rehenesh, will be replaced by Pawan Kumar due to an injury.🧤#JamKeKhelo #JFCNEUFC @TheOfficialSBI @eli_sabia13 pic.twitter.com/EA90HjgAZb
NorthEast United:
Our first match of the year and this is how we line-up! 🗞️💪🏽 #JFCNEUFC #StrongerAsOne #TogetherWeAreInfinite pic.twitter.com/jfDGWLerCk— NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) January 6, 2022
Opta Facts: Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United
Statistics by @OptaJeev:
● Jamshedpur FC have lost just one of their eight Indian Super League fixtures against NorthEast
United FC (W2 D5), however, this loss came in the most recent fixture between the two sides on
January 17, 2021 (1-2).
● Following their 4-0 drubbing of Odisha FC on December 14, 2021, Jamshedpur FC have failed to
register a win in their next three games (D2 L1); the Red Miners have managed to score just once
during this period.
● NorthEast United FC have lost five of their nine Indian Super League games so far this season,
the most by any team in the competition (W2 D2); only once have the Islanders lost more times
through their first nine games of an ISL season (6 in 2017-18 season).
● Jamshedpur FC gaffer Owen Coyle is yet to register a victory in the Indian Super League against
NorthEast United FC boss Khalid Jamil; the duo have faced each other twice in the league with
the Highlanders gaffer winning one and drawing the other.
● No player from Jamshedpur FC is yet to attempt 300 or more passes in the current Indian Super
League campaign. SC East Bengal are the only other team apart from the Red Miners whose
players haven’t attempted such number of passes in the ongoing tournament.
● Jamshedpur FC have recorded only nine 10+ pass sequences in the ongoing Indian Super
League season while NorthEast United FC have recorded 21 such sequences; these are worst
and second-worst tallies respectively in the competition this season.
● No player has created more chances in the current campaign of the Indian Super League than
Jamshedpur FC’s Greg Stewart (30). He has assisted four times in the current campaign and has
also created most chances from open play this season (20).
● NorthEast United FC’s Suhair Vadakkepeedika has conceded 21 fouls in the Indian Super League
this season, the most by any player; however, he is yet to concede a yellow card in the
competition this term.
Can Jamshedpur join Hyderabad and Mumbai at the top?
Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United
Owen Coyle's men can go level on points with Hyderabad and Mumbai City at the top of the table as they take on the Highlanders who are in quest for their third win of the season.
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.