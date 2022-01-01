Jamshedpur vs East Bengal: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

52' OFF THE CROSSBAR
That may be counted as the first shot on target as Murray has headed past Arindam after Stewart headed the ball his way, but it's come off the top right corner of the frame-work and it's almost a case of fortune favours the brave here tonight, also talking about the way Amarjit put his body in the line of Len's shot a while ago.
Second half underway
Can Jamshedpur break down this East Bengal side? Can East Bengal do enough to score one past Owen Coyle's men?
No changes at half-time and we're in for another exciting 45 minutes.
HT: Jamshedpur 0-0 East Bengal
Hira Mondal has continued to keep Greg Stewart at bay among a strong first half performance by Renedy Singh's men as Boris Singh headed wide in one of the few chances that befell Jamshedpur.
No shots on target at either side. Stay tuned for the second half.
Staying compact, East Bengal
East Bengal have defended really well under Renedy Singh who have made the Kolkatan outfit a difficult side to break down. Hira Mondal doing well to get his body in the line of Stewart's shot and has blocked a cross by Len. Adil doing well to head away the incoming aerial threats.
Meanwhile, Pawan Kumar did well a while ago to come off his line as Semboi was sent through. The Jamshedpur goalkeeper nearly reached the half-way line before being helped out by his outfield team-mates.
Good work by Arindam
The East Bengal veteran custodian has done well with his positioning so far in this match. Earlier coming off his line to claim the ball ahead of an onrushing Murray, though with a little help from Ankil Mukherjee who was shielding the ball.
Now coming to the half-hour mark, the former ATK Mohun Bagan keeper has read that through pass that was intended for Murray very well as he comes off his line to effect the clearance.
Caught out by solid defending
Not bad for an attempt by East Bengal now and then to charge in attack but they're met with resolute defending by Jamshedpur's centre-back pair of Eli Sabia and Peter Hartley who have done enough to keep Semboi quiet.
Murray not quite able to get a decent connection to a Stewart flag-kick at the other end meanwhile.
Growing into confidence
A bit lucky to get away with Eli Sabia putting it wide from a corner and still a bit susceptible to conceding set-pieces against the experienced lot of Jamshedpur, but East Bengal are begging to string together a couple of passes now as they look to thread the ball to Semboi in attack.
East Bengal are managing so far
Jamshedpur clearly have the advantage of personnel on the pitch and are winning a good number of set-pieces in the opening minutes. Not the best deliveries so far, but it was a brilliant through pass to Boris Singh a while ago as the latter did well to make his way in the box but was blocked from playing back a pass to Murray waiting in the box.
Kick-Off!
Referee Crystal John gets us underway
TEAM NEWS
An all-Indian East Bengal XI with only one foreigner on the bench
Jamshedpur:
🚨Here's our starting XI🚨
Get to know how the Men of Steel line-up tonight for our clash against the Red and Gold Brigade 💪 #JamKeKhelo #JFCSCEB @TheOfficialSBI
East Bengal:
𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒: 𝐈𝐭'𝐬 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐗𝐈!
Ankit gets a start after his impressive display in the last game. Mahesh is also back in the mix. The only foreigner on the bench is Darren who is back in the squad after recovering from an injury.
Top vs bottom
That can be how the game ends but only if Jamshedpur pick a win tonight while East Bengal are still in the hunt for their first three points of the season.
Follow GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash from the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.