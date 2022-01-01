HT: Jamshedpur 2-1 Odisha
Two quick goals by Daniel Chima Chukwu and late strike in the half by Paul for Odisha. An interesting second half awaits.
45+1' No clean sheet for JFC
It's Paul who has pounced in to pull one back for Odisha. Jamshedpur fail to clear the remains after a cross was whipped in from the left side. Jonathas and Jerry were in the mix before Paul rushed in to score past Rehenesh, who did get a hand to it but not enough to keep it out.
Doungel had hit the side netting at the other end from a quick Stewart free-kick some time back, but now it's 2-1.
26' GOAL! It's him again
You don't play a lose pass around Daniel Chima who has pressed high and forced Paul to make a poor pass, takes a few steps forward and scores. And just like that now, it's 2-0.
23' GOAL! Daniel Chima
Just as I said it, Jamshedpur have scored from a set-piece. Greg Stewart was tripped by Thoiba about 35 yards out. Stewart went straight for goal and could have possibly gone in if not for a touch by Kamaljit. The ball came off the woodwork and Daniel Chima comes charging in with a diving header to score.
18' Forced change for Odisha
Aridai seems have have pulled his hamstring as Tlang is the man to replace him.
Meanwhile, the game has not quite opened up as one would have expected it to with only half chances created at either ends so far. Jamshedpur not as effective on set-pieces tonight with Aridai's pass to Nikhil on the other side a little misjudged.
KICK-OFF!
It's Odisha's final game of the season and the best posibble they can have this season is sixth with 26 points depending on Bengaluru's result in the latter's final game against East Bengal tomorrow.
Referee Pratik Mondal gets Jamshedpur vs Odisha underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.
TEAM NEWS
📋Here's our starting XI for our clash against the Juggernauts with Laldinpuia making his first start in the 🔴🔵 colors tonight!👊
🚨 TEAM NEWS IN 🚨
Can Odisha upset Jamshedpur?
Jamshedpur are in glorious form having picked eight wins in nine games but Odisha stand in their way of going three points clear at the top before that crucial game against ATK Mohun Bagan that can potentially decide the ISL League Shield winner.
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League clash.