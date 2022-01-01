HT: Jamshedpur 1-0 Kerala Blasters
Remember what happened the last time Stewart scored in this fixture? Sahal equalised. Will history repeat itself. Stay tuned for the second half.
45' GREG STEWART SCORES!
Sends Gill the wrong way from the 12 yards mark
The Scottish footballer made the best of Dhene's arm wrapped around him as he wins Jamshedpur the penalty that he stepped up to and send Gill the wrong way to put Coyle's men in front.
Not a bad attempt by Stewart
He's scored that amazing goal from a free-kick in the last meeting between the two and hasn't scored since. A set-piece from a similar position after Khabra was deemed to have fouled Ritwik and Stewart opts to go through the wall this time. However, it goes wide of the right post with Gill aware of the direction on the ball.
Should that have been a penalty?
Dinliana has clearly crossed his arms over his chest to take Vazquez's cross on them. The Kerala Blasters attacker is asking the question, no penalty given. But that's perhaps the closest the Blasters have come in attack till the half-hour mark.
Some statistics to keep you company
Counted until ahead of this fixture
● Since joining the Indian Super League in the 2017/18 season, Jamshedpur FC have played out six draws against Kerala Blasters FC (W2 L1), their highest tally against a single opposition. This includes each of the last two meetings between the two sides.
● Jamshedpur FC saw their three-game winning run come to an end with a 1-3 loss against Bengaluru FC in their most recent encounter. The last time the Red Miners lost more than one game in succession was back in January 2021 – a stretch of three consecutive losses.
● Kerala Blasters FC are currently sitting on 23 points from 13 games (W6 D5 L2) in this season of the Indian Super League. They’re one win away from accumulating their highest points tally ever in the league stage of a single ISL season with their current record being 25 points from 18 games in 2017-18.
● Both Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC have conceded seven goals apiece in the first half of games in the Indian Super League this season, the joint fewest among all teams during this period.
● Kerala Blasters FC have attempted eight shots from fast breaks in the ongoing Indian Super League season, the most by any franchise. The Tuskers have managed two fast break goals from the aforementioned attempts which is also a league high.
● 62% of Jamshedpur FC's completed passes in the Indian Super League this season have been in the opposition half, the highest proportion for any team in this region; 1,489 of the Red Miners’ 2,413 completed passes this season have been in the opposition’s half.
● Jamshedpur have registered 13 sequences of 10+ passes in this season of the Indian Super League, the least by a team this season; Kerala Blasters have only 22 sequences of 10+ passes registered against them, the second best after FC Goa (16).
● Jamshedpur FC’s Greg Stewart has created 42 chances in this season of the Indian Super League, the most by a player; six of these chances found the back of the net as assists.
● Adrian Luna (Kerala Blasters) has attempted seven through balls this season in the ISL, a joint-most along with Cassio Gabriel (Mumbai City).
● Only Ahmed Jahouh – 151 (Mumbai City FC) has made more entries into the penalty area through passes and crosses this season of the Indian Super League than Jamshedpur’s Greg Stewart (139) and Kerala Blasters’ Adrian Luna (131), no other players have crossed the 100 mark in this category.
Statistics: @OptaJeev
More of Jamshedpur for now
Though Kerala are containing the danger well
The Red Miners have been keeping the pressure on the southerners with Boris, Stewart and co. constantly looking to create openings for the men in red tonight. Sipovic fails to deal with the initial lob for Chima before Stewart sets it up for Ritwik but Sipovic recovers well to make the block.
First threat to the Blasters' goal
Daniel Chima Chukwu has drifted wide on the right and gets away a good cross in the box for the run of Ritwik Das but Khabra has provided his goalkeeper with a good enough cover before Prabhsukhan clashed with his team-mate given that he had to come out to claim it.
KICK-OFF!
Ashwin has the whistle is his mouth and he's blown it for kick-off at Bambolim.
TEAM NEWS
Hartley back from suspension, Sipovic partners Leskovic
🚨 LINE-UP ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨— Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) February 10, 2022
📋 Here are your Men of Steel who will go into battle against the Tuskers tonight! 🔥⚡👊 #JamKeKhelo #JFCKBFC @TheOfficialSBI pic.twitter.com/Jz3N8V7Zia
TEAM NEWS IS IN! 🗞️— K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) February 10, 2022
4️⃣ changes for the clash in Bambolim tonight as Dene makes his first start of the season! 👊🏽#JFCKBFC #YennumYellow #KBFC #കേരളബ്ലാസ്റ്റേഴ്സ് pic.twitter.com/0Xq3Oe2pbi
Battle to go second
Jamshedpur vs Kerala Blasters
It's a battle wherein either side can go second on the table with the Blasters with an opportunity to go joint top while Owen Coyle's men look to get back in the top four and a point within leaders Hyderabad (26 points).
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.