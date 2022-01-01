Counted until ahead of this fixture

● Since joining the Indian Super League in the 2017/18 season, Jamshedpur FC have played out six draws against Kerala Blasters FC (W2 L1), their highest tally against a single opposition. This includes each of the last two meetings between the two sides.

● Jamshedpur FC saw their three-game winning run come to an end with a 1-3 loss against Bengaluru FC in their most recent encounter. The last time the Red Miners lost more than one game in succession was back in January 2021 – a stretch of three consecutive losses.

● Kerala Blasters FC are currently sitting on 23 points from 13 games (W6 D5 L2) in this season of the Indian Super League. They’re one win away from accumulating their highest points tally ever in the league stage of a single ISL season with their current record being 25 points from 18 games in 2017-18.

● Both Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters FC have conceded seven goals apiece in the first half of games in the Indian Super League this season, the joint fewest among all teams during this period.

● Kerala Blasters FC have attempted eight shots from fast breaks in the ongoing Indian Super League season, the most by any franchise. The Tuskers have managed two fast break goals from the aforementioned attempts which is also a league high.

● 62% of Jamshedpur FC's completed passes in the Indian Super League this season have been in the opposition half, the highest proportion for any team in this region; 1,489 of the Red Miners’ 2,413 completed passes this season have been in the opposition’s half.

● Jamshedpur have registered 13 sequences of 10+ passes in this season of the Indian Super League, the least by a team this season; Kerala Blasters have only 22 sequences of 10+ passes registered against them, the second best after FC Goa (16).

● Jamshedpur FC’s Greg Stewart has created 42 chances in this season of the Indian Super League, the most by a player; six of these chances found the back of the net as assists.

● Adrian Luna (Kerala Blasters) has attempted seven through balls this season in the ISL, a joint-most along with Cassio Gabriel (Mumbai City).

● Only Ahmed Jahouh – 151 (Mumbai City FC) has made more entries into the penalty area through passes and crosses this season of the Indian Super League than Jamshedpur’s Greg Stewart (139) and Kerala Blasters’ Adrian Luna (131), no other players have crossed the 100 mark in this category.

Statistics: @OptaJeev