Goa keeping Stewart quiet has been key
Can't help but notice that Pereira has opted to go with four at the back to sweep the length of the backline with Stewart, Len, Dinliana, Chima always looking to cause trouble.
However, Goa have done well to mark Stewart out of the equation and that's half the problem sorted for the Gaurs.
Anything can change any time, though. Look at the way Odisha went ahead against Hyderabad with their only shot on target in the first half yesterday when it was all Hyderabad other-wise.
Jamshedpur survive all the Goa pressure!
Ivan hits the woodwork, Rehenesh saves
Edu Bedia's corner is first scrapped clear by Hartley before Brandon whips it back in before Bedia has a second go as nobody can make the best of it but Airam has sent Aiban through and Ivan's cross is just about deflected on to the horizontal by Rehenesh who also does well to keep out with his right foot Bedia's low drive.
18' Chukwu has a shy at goal
Daniel Chima Chukwu skips past a few white shirts and takes a shot. It has gone wide off his left foot but it is a sign for things to come.
Stewart has found it a bit difficult to get a cross in from the right meanwhile, with Anwar cutting off one and the other going straight to Naveen in goal. But again, we know the quality the Englishman possesses.
Goa crowding in midfield for now
Bedia, Brandon, Princeton. They are all still looking to find an opening in attack.
Brandon's already heavily involved to get that final pass right, though a bit rusty from not playing as much this season. The last through ball had a bit too much on it as Airam cannot keep it in.
There goes the Jamshedpur engine
Greg Stewart is the man. The way he can ease his way forward and create those little openings as he did right now in almost finding Chima in the box but for Ivan stepping in between on that occasion.
Positive start for Goa
Airam has hit a half-volley with his left foot that has come off the defense before he gets the ball back, but this time for Peter Hartley to take control and clear the danger.
Pereira will know well that if Jamshedpur get going, it will be hard to stop them. Important to get the early lead here.
KICK-OFF!
Referee Aditya Pukkayastha gets us underway at the Bambolim stadium in Goa.
Can Derrick Pereira upset Jamshedpur?
FC Goa have won more encounters (5) than Jamshedpur (3) in this fixture with only one game ending in a draw among the nine but there have always been goals. 17 for Goa, and 10 for Jamshedpur.
Jamshedpur sees Daniel Chima making his debut with a new club after scoring thrice for East Bengal this season. Airam Cabrera has replaced Jorge Ortiz who has been withdrawn late from the Goa XI for tonight's tie.
Coyle's men have played two games less than leaders Hyderabad but still find themselves with a chance of going second with a win tonight, while Goa will be still chasing a top four even if they win instead.
TEAM NEWS
Can the Goans stop Daniel Chima, Greg Stewart, Ishan Pandita? Wait, Brandon starts for Goa!
All games are crucial, wherever on the table
This season has been unforgiving in the way one result can change the way the standings look. And make no mistake to go by the standings to judge any team's strenghth.
Hello and welcome to GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Jamshedpur and FC Goa at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.