Jamshedpur 1-0 Hyderabad: Follow the ISL action LIVE!

Greg Stewart scored the opener with a wonderful solo effort...

41' STEWART...You beauty!

2021-12-02T14:41:44.177Z

Jamshedpur pull ahead

Some crazy footwork by Stewart who works his way in between three yellow shirts and moves away from Chianese inside the Hyderabad box to beat a hapless Kattimani in goal with a well placed shot off his right foot.

Much better from Hyderabad

2021-12-02T14:37:59.588Z

Still goalless, though

Good work down the right by Asish. The cross is averted by Len in the Jamshedpur box and Victor sees his effort ballooned wide.

Manolo Marquez must be waiting for the drinks break

2021-12-02T14:27:43.755Z

A few visible lapses in the Hyderabad defense

Sana with a clearance that lands at the feet of Stewart who is quick to find Valskis and a good first touch by the latter to get a sight at goal but the shot marginally wide.

A while earlier, off a long lob from Rehenesh, Juanan -following his clearance - was seen asking Kattimani why he didn't come out for the ball as Valskis was onrushing, and Len heading wide from the resultant corner.

20' OFF THE POST!!

2021-12-02T14:20:59.690Z

Greg Stewart is so unlucky

The Scot has travelled with the ball from around the half way line, dispossessing Hitesh and moves past Juanan a bit too easily before taking the shot that had Kattimani beaten but for the ball coming off the inside of the upright.

13' JUANAN!!!

2021-12-02T14:14:01.146Z

Hyderabad's first real chance!

Hyderabad have looked to hit on the counter for the initial minutes but have since moved up the line and earned a couple of set-pieces. Set-pieces cab be so crutial going by the seven out of 10 goals in the Odisha 6-4 East Bengal game scored through set-pieces.

Mohammed Yasir's corner is headed wide by Juanan.

Jamshedpur ask the first question

2021-12-02T14:07:34.748Z

Shot by Dinliana

Greg Stewart's pass cleverly let go of by Len as Dinliana makes an unmarked run on the right side and let's go of a shot from inside the box. However, Juanan charged in by then to effect the block with his hands tucked inside nicely. Taking no chances.

Underway...

2021-12-02T14:00:00.000Z

Who wins?

Both Jamshedpur and Hyderabad have just one win in two games in the ongoing season but the Men of Steel have a point more.

Owen Coyle's men opened their season with a 1-1 draw against East Bengal and followed that up with a 3-1 win over FC Goa, while Manolo Marquez's side recovered from a 1-0 loss against Chennaiyin with a 3-1 victory over defending champions Mumbai City.

Kick-off at Bambolim!

TEAM NEWS

2021-12-02T13:49:52.846Z

Eli Sabia is captaining the 'home' side today

TP Rehenesh (GK), Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia (C), Laldinliana Renthlei, Jitendra Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Komal Thatal, Alexandre Lima, Nerijus Valskis and Greg Stewart.

Subs: Pawan Kumar (GK), Boris Singh Thangjam, PC Laldinpuia, Pronay Halder, Ritwik Kumar Das, Karan Amin, Peter William Hartley, Anas Edathodika, Ishan Pandita.

Hyderabad FC:

Hello and welcome!

2021-12-02T13:47:30.958Z

Jamshedpur vs Hyderabad

Hello and welcome to GOAL's live blog for the Indian Super League clash between Jamshedpur and Hyderabad from the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.